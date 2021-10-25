The reckless driver of the viral Mercedez video failed to appear in court

He was reportedly sick and on admission at the hospital

Until the medical facility treating him clears him, he will not appear in court

The driver of the Mercedes Benz who decided to pull a reckless stunt in traffic at the Opeibea traffic light failed to appear in court.

According to a report filed by JoyNews, the 28-year-old fell sick after he was granted bail for reckless driving.

The driver, Kofi Buckman, was supposed to appear before the court earlier today, Monday, October 25, but was unable to, due to his medical condition.

Photo of Viral Mercedes Benz Photo credit: myjoyonline.com

According to Supt John Atanga of the Airport MTTD, the defendant is currently on admission at the hospital.

“It is unfortunate the court matter could not come on... this morning we had a document from his doctors that late last night he was taken ill and is currently under observation.

Supt Atanga however added that the police will wait till the medical facility treating Kofi reports that he is okay to stand trial.

Viral Video

On Saturday, October 23, the video of Kofi Buckman riding dangerously on the Airport traffic light in Accra went viral on social media.

He was using a black Mercedes Benz became filmed using dangerously beneath a traffic mild that had signaled motorists to forestall.

He then drove into the center of the 4-lane street and, in a quick and livid film fashion, drove his vehicle in circles and finally sped off earlier than the traffic light's indication.

