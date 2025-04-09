Honourable Adwoa Safo's brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has opened up about his humble beginnings in a viral video

The wealthy heir talked about faith, religious beliefs and building a successful business brand in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Kwadwo Safo Jnr.'s viral post on his official Instagram page

Former member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Honourable Adwoa Safo's brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has inspired many youth with his emotional lifestyle story on Instagram.

Ghanaian businessman and son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has opened up about his humble beginnings and the hard work he has put in to become a successful entrepreneur.

Adwoa Safo’s brother talks about his humble beginnings as a poor man's son. Photo credit: @kwadwosafo_jnr.

In a viral video, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. spoke about faith and believing in God without putting in the effort to work hard.

The poultry farmer stated proudly that he always wakes up around 4 am daily to set to his staff to feed the chicks and take proper care of the facility.

He made a logical argument that young Ghanaian men can't start a company with GH¢ 10 or start a brand with one pencil, as always propagated by most investors.

"It is hard for people to believe, but there was a time that I had nothing. You have to put in the work. People don’t know this about me. I have eaten life a rich man’s son and I have seen life a poor person that almost ate from a dog’s plate. I did because there was on food."

"My father is a typical example of a nobody to somebody. A typical example is from Total Rags to Riches. "

"I will do it. It is not going to be easy, but I will do it. It is not going to be easy starting from scratch. How do you start from nothing? I will provide realistic tips on my next episode."

The video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr.'s motivational speech is below:

Kwadwo Safo Jr. talks about car prices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who has responded to criticism of Kantanka Automobile, including grievances over the company's pricing and business plan.

He responded to Ghanaians who expressed dissatisfaction about the high cost of Kantanka automobiles by saying that people frequently erred by contrasting its new and used models.

The CEO of the firm also responded to Ghanaians' ongoing criticism of the brand's logo and explained the Kantanka Automobile emblem's reasoning.

