Felix Kwakye Ofosu has updated Ghanaians on Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's health

The vice president was first hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon on March 29

Opoku-Agyemang also started a three-week medical leave on April 7, 2025, following doctor's advice

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, has given a new update on Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang following her health scare.

Ofosu told Channel One TV on April 8 that Opoku-Agyemang was in good health and taking a rest.

He further assured that the vice president was ready to resume her duties soon after a break in the UK.

“She is currently in good health and taking a short rest as advised by her doctors and, in short order, she should be back to her duties."

Opoku-Agyemang started a three-week medical leave starting April 7, 2025, following doctor's orders.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also earlier assured a section of the Ghanaian community in Nigeria that Opoku-Agyemang was doing well.

About Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's illness

Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana's first woman vice president, was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on March 29 after falling ill.

According to the presidency, she fell suddenly ill on the same day.

The statement also noted that she is expected to seek further treatment abroad.

For the Economic Fighters League, her expected travel abroad raises questions about Ghana's healthcare system.

In her first comment on the health concerns, Opoku-Agyemang said on March 31 she was grateful for the well wishes.

