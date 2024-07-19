The finance ministry has advised National Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees to direct their grievances to the Presidency

The ministry said the NABCo programme was not under its purview, hence its inability to issue payment without validation from the presidency

The ministry also advised trainees to include any additional documents to support the claims for payments to be processed

The finance ministry has advised the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees to direct their grievances to the Presidency to be addressed.

This comes on the back of a petition presented to the ministry by the NABCo trainees, demanding the payment of eight- and nine-months’ worth of arrears.

The finance ministry says NABCo was not under their purview, thus trainees ought to write to the Presidency for their issues to be addressed.

Source: UGC

In a response dated July 11, 2024, signed by the ministry’s chief director, Eva Esselba Mends, the ministry stated that the NABCo programme was never under them.

It clarified that the programme fell under the Office of the President and thus any grievances ought to be directed to the presidency.

The finance ministry advised the trainees to route their letter through the presidency to be reviewed and validated and submitted to the finance ministry for processing.

It advised the trainees to add any additional documents that may support their claims for payment to be made to them.

Government settles one month's NABCo salary arrears

Earlier, the government paid trainees of NABCo one out of 10 months' salary arrears following months of agitation by the trainees.

President of the NABCo Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Dennis Opoku Katakyie, confirmed in a statement that stipends for November 2021 were duly paid.

“In actuality, nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding,” he said in the statement.

The statement by the NABTAG president thanked the government on behalf of the thousands of trainees, noting that the payment would lessen the hardship.

NABCo beneficiaries are supposed to receive GH¢700 every month as an allowance.

The trainees urged the Ministry of Finance to 'affix trainees’ outstanding arrears into its subsequent allocations to enable the Secretariat to effect payment for the remaining months'.

Government cancels NABCo programme

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme ended on September 1, 2022, after four shaky years of existence.

The end of the programme was announced by the then-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 midyear budget review on July 25 that year.

The minister stated that the youth employment initiative had engaged 100,000 young graduates and prepared many of them for the world of work.

NABCo was rolled out in 2018 as a policy aimed at training young graduates to access funds for their business and training them for the job market.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh