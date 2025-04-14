Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos believes the team must strike early in the second leg to shake Arsenal at Santiago Bernebeu

The Gunners stunned Real Madrid with a 3-0 win at the Emirates, with standout performances from Declan Rice

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is a major doubt for Arsenal after picking an injury against Brentford on Saturday

As the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals approach the decisive second leg, Real Madrid finds itself in an unfamiliar and challenging position against Arsenal.

After a heavy 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, the Spanish giants face an uphill battle against an energized Arsenal team whose key midfielder Thomas Partey is a major doubt for the crunch fixture.

Yet, Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos remains optimistic about Los Blancos’ chances, emphasizing the club’s rich history of miraculous comebacks and the potential vulnerabilities of their English opponents.

Partey's Arsenal Dominate First Leg

The first leg of the quarter-final tie was a showcase of dominance by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners stunned everyone with an emphatic 3-0 victory against the La Liga giants per the BBC.

Declan Rice proved pivotal, netting two goals from free-kicks, while Mikel Merino added the third to cap off a commanding performance. The win placed Arsenal in a commanding position, with a foot firmly planted in the semi-finals.

However, while Arsenal’s performance was nearly flawless, the tie is far from over—especially when considering the resilience and pedigree of their Spanish opponents.

Real Madrid Must Decide in First 15 Minutes

Toni Kroos, who played 465 games and scored 28 goals for Real Madrid between 2014 and 2024, has spoken out ahead of the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 16.

The German midfielder emphasized the importance of a fast start as reported by sportsbible on Instagram.

“The team [Real Madrid] has to decide it in the first 15 minutes. That’s how it should go ideally. I can say from experience, usually when Real Madrid are chasing, there’s always that phase where you have a feeling that they will score one goal, even if it’s five, six or seven minutes left.” Toni Kroos said.

Kroos’ statement reflects the psychological edge that Real Madrid often holds in the Champions League.

Over the past decade, they have consistently defied expectations, staging comebacks against some of Europe’s best teams—including PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Madrid’s UCL Pedigree vs. Arsenal’s Inexperience

Kroos also pointed to the lack of Champions League experience within Arsenal’s squad as a possible weakness.

While the Gunners have been impressive domestically and in Europe this season, the pressure of knockout football at the highest level could prove overwhelming.

Real Madrid, with their record 15 Champions League titles, are no strangers to these situations. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham are expected to lead the charge in the second leg as Madrid looks to overturn the deficit.

With the tactical mind of Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and the firepower of players like Mbappe and Vinícius up front, nothing can be ruled out.

Partey Shine Against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's exceptional performance against Real Madrid during the first leg of the quarter-finals, with the Ghana Black Stars midfielder earning tribute from an Arsenal teammate.

