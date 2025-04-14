Shatta Wale, in a post on his Instagram page, sent a heartwarming message to Nigerian streamer Peller after his visit to Ghana

The musician hosted Peller during his stay in the country, and numerous videos that surfaced online showed them having fun

Shatta Wale tried his best to make the Nigerian content creator's stay in Ghana worthwhile and netizens have hailed his efforts

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has thanked Nigerian content creator Peller after his visit to Ghana.

The musician shared a short message on Instagram, showing appreciation for the streamer and wishing him well as he returned to Nigeria.

In his post, he wrote:

"Thank you, @peller089. I wanted to surprise you lastly before you go, but God knows best. See you in Naija."

Shatta Wale’s message came after days of spending time with Peller, known in real life as Habeeb Hamzat, during his stay in Ghana. The two were seen in several videos posted online, moving together and having fun in different parts of Accra.

Peller visited Ghana on April 10, 2025. His visit followed an invitation from Shatta Wale, who had earlier announced plans to host him.

When the content creator arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, he was welcomed warmly and taken in a luxury car to one of Shatta Wale’s houses.

From that moment, the two were seen together in multiple videos, smiling, dancing, and engaging with fans. The two moved around the city in a long convoy of SUVs, with security officers controlling the crowd.

Shatta Wale stood through the sunroof of his car, waved at fans, and threw cedi notes into the air. Peller also threw money and was seen smiling and enjoying the attention. The convoy attracted large crowds in different parts of Accra.

The dancehall artist even bought a brand new iPhone for the young man when they visited a shop at Circle.

Shatta Wale and Peller receive praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

char_lesofficial1 said:

"Wizkid can never post a content creator from Ghana no matter what. For you to post Peller and say thank you, it means u really value him that much."

rhymino_awagaboy wrote:

"A very wise man 🤍If Ghana 🇬🇭 no won give you flowers , we Nigerians we go pack am give you."

tashacheekz said:

@shattawalenima has not only defused potential tension between Ghana & Nigeria by inviting Africa’s Best Streamer @peller089 but also reinforced his image as an approachable, high-spirited celebrity. This kind of public relations move often boosts his appeal both locally and across Africa, presenting him as a unifier who can navigate diverse cultural contexts. Indeed he is A HUGE FORCE TO RECKON WITH!"

Shatta Wale lets Peller drive his car

Shatta Wale allowed Peller to also drive one of his luxury cars when he visited his massive homestead in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician and the content creator took a cruise around the estate where he resides.

Many Ghanaians and Nigerians were pleased to see the bond between the pair and hailed them in the comments.

