The NDC Volta Regional Youth Wing has opposed the University of Health and Allied Sciences' plan to confer an honorary doctorate on President Akufo-Addo.

The youth group said the conferment is undeserved and unacceptable and has urged the university’s vice-chancellor and council to halt it immediately.

The NDC Volta Youth Wing says Akufo-Addo has neglected the Volta Region and UHAS and thus must not be honoured.

In a statement from the NDC Volta Regional Youth Organiser, Mathias Johnson Alagbo, he argued that it was unacceptable for the university to honour a leader whose policies and actions have significantly undermined the welfare and development of the Volta Region and the nation.

He further argued that the president has also failed to make any significant contribution to the development of the university and does not deserve to be honoured by the same university it has neglected.

He particularly crticised the government for not providing financial clearance for the employment of more lecturers and staff at the university and for neglecting the university roads started during the erstwhile NDC administration.

Alagbo also bemoaned the government’s neglect of the Volta Region, particularly concerning several stalled infrastructure projects in the area, including the Ho-Aflao roads and other developmental projects.

He said the conferment is clearly a partisan decision and has charged the university to remain neutral.

The NDC youth wing is of the opinion that by conferring the honorary doctorate degree on Akufo-Addo, the university's reputation would be tarnished as it would be construed as an endorsement of the government’s failings.

It has called on the UHAS community, alumni and stakeholders to oppose the conferment.

Meanwhile, if the university decides to proceed with its decision, the youth wing has warned that it will organise a massive protest against its management.

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo faced controversy on Monday, October 16, 2023, due to the comments he made to the thousands displaced because of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Akufo-Addo subtly reminded some victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe, Volta Region, that he had visited to offer sympathy even though the residents in that area do not vote for his political party.

"I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here," he said.

