The National Service Scheme plans to start recruiting National Service graduates and unemployed youth to serve as volunteers for six months.

According to the scheme, the decision is in response to applications received from the youth, as it aims to address the issue of youth unemployment in the country.

The scheme has a 10-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments of service personnel.

Citi News reported that the recruitment will focus on various models, including sanitation, teaching, agriculture, and health.

An online application system is expected to be set up to help the selection process.

“An online application system will be operational soon on the Scheme’s website to facilitate the selection process. We encourage you to spread awareness about this opportunity among potential candidates in your region/district and provide necessary guidance and support throughout the application process.”

The scheme recently released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enrol.

The NSS management announced a new directive: prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH¢40 at ADB bank or GH¢41 using MTN momo.

Oncoming international deployments

The scheme recently unveiled a 10-year policy to inform strategic deployments of service personnel to foreign countries.

The scheme's Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, told Radio Univers that some of the countries in question are the US, the UK, and Nigeria.

Parliament’s Education Committee also revealed a plan to deploy National Service personnel to The Gambia. This policy received a mixed reception from some students set to enrol in the scheme.

Concerned NSS personnel protest secretariat

YEN.com.gh reported that some National Service personnel declared an indefinite strike from Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana was behind the strike.

The association cited the non-payment of their allowances for the past three months and that of trainees for the past five months as reasons for its strike.

It also said members are suffering dire financial situations due to the government's delays.

The scheme subsequently disbursed the April allowances to NSS personnel currently on strike.

