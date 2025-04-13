A video of popular politician Sam George and his wife Vera George at the MP's younger brother's wedding has surfaced online

The couple had a great time hanging out and dancing together at the wedding held on Saturday, April 12, 2025

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised and expressed their views in the comments section

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and his wife, Mrs Vera George stole the spotlight at his brother-in-law's wedding held on April 12, 2024.

The couple had an amazing time together at the wedding, showcasing their strong bond in public, while supporting Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George.

Sam George's wife looks gorgeous at her brother-in-law's wedding. Image source: Vera and Sam George

Source: Facebook

Mrs Vera George looked gorgeous at her brother-in-law's wedding, wearing a beautiful green outfit and posing for a picture with her husband.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Vera George and her husband were spotted dancing to a popular Ghanaian song, "Koto sa" by Wutah.

Watch the video below:

Sam George's brother marries

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the younger brother of the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana, Honourable Sam George tied the knot.

The celebration was filled with love, joy, and elegance as family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to witness the couple seal their union. Read more:

A wave of congratulations poured in for Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, who officially tied the knot with his longtime fiancée, Ruth Ewoenam, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony held earlier on April 12, 2025. Sam George and his wife were at the event to show love and support for Emmanuel.

