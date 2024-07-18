The Auditor General says the LEAP Management Secretariat had been paying some 44 persons benefits posthumously

He added that some person who could no longer be classified as LEAP-worthy were still receiving benefits amounting to GH¢396,620

The Auditor General has urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to enhance record-keeping to improve accountability

The Auditor General has revealed that 44 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme have been receiving funds posthumously.

The Auditor General discovered that GH¢84,480 was disbursed by the LEAP Management Secretariat to these 44 beneficiaries who had passed away.

The Livelihood Empowerment Programme is targeted at extremely vulnerable populations.

Source: UGC

The report further revealed that an additional GH¢396,620 was disbursed to persons who were no longer eligible for the LEAP programme.

The Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, made this known in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

He said the LEAP Management Secretariat had paid cash to caregivers of deceased beneficiaries in one-member households.

The Auditor General also stressed that the LEAP Management Secretariat had failed to conduct a reassessment of LEAP beneficiaries as expected of them.

Their failure, he revealed, has led to persons whose socioeconomic situations have significantly improved to remain on the programme.

LEAP is a government implemented social protection initiative that targets extremely impoverished and vulnerable households to reduce socioeconomic hardships.

Beneficiaries whose situations improve are expected to exit the programme.

The Auditor General said the infractions were discovered following an audit report conducted from February to October 2022 at the LEAP Management Secretariat and five districts of three regions from 2017 to 2022.

LEAP Management Secretariat overspending

He noted that the LEAP Management Secretariat had been profligate with funds meant for the operation of the programme leading to an overspending of GH¢15,369,309.97.

He said such reckless spending undermined the programme’s sustainability.

Mr Akuamoah also stated that the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection under which the LEAP Management Secretariat operates, had failed to keep appropriate records on funds spent on running the programme.

He called for enhanced record-keeping at the Ministry to improve accountability.

OSP discovers ghost school in Kumbungu

YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has discovered a 'ghost school' in the Kumbungu District of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Northern Region.

The school is a non-existent primary school with staff members on the government's payroll.

While it is unclear how long the non-existent school has existed, its yet-to-be-identified workers have been enjoying full salaries on the government payroll.

The ghost school was discovered following the OSP's pilot of a corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the administration of the government's payroll.

Source: YEN.com.gh