The US Embassy has said the number of Ghanaians applying for visas has risen by 200 percent since 2019

American Consul General in Ghana Elliot Fertik said the US wanted to encourage legitimate travel from Ghana

Fertik spoke as the US embassy in Ghana prepares to move to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024

The US Embassy has said the number of Ghanaians applying for visas has shot up by 200 percent since 2019.

This increase has outstripped the resources allocated to process visa applications speedily.

The American Consul General in Ghana, Elliot Fertik, said the US visa applications had tripled since 2019

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that American Consul General in Ghana Elliot Fertik said the figures were now "through the roof", creating a backlog.

"Unfortunately, the demand is outstripping even our increased resources, and we're going to continue increasing our resources.”

Fertik, however, noted that there were positives to the increased demand because of improved relations.

He also said the US wanted to encourage legitimate travel from Ghana, such as the movement of students.

Fertik was speaking about the US embassy in Ghana's move to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024.

New visa service provider

The embassy earlier announced that access to the old visa service provider’s website and services would cease on August 16.

In a further statement offering guidelines to existing and prospective applicants, the embassy said that between August 16 and August 26, 2024, people would be unable to make a new visa appointment, cancel or reschedule an existing one, or access customer service.

The embassy cautioned that persons who have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview should schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible.

Previous US visa developments

YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections on May 6, providing a link to check one's status and warning applicants against potential scams.

The Diversity Visa Programme was opened for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

The lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.

However, one could be disqualified from applying for the DV lottery. In addition to ineligible countries, applicants who provide misleading claims and information will be eliminated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh