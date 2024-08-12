Police have rescued a 92-year-old man who was accused of wizardry in the Ga South Municipality

The man accused of wizardry is said to have dementia, according to his family members

The victim, identified as John Quaye, was reported missing by his relatives a day before his rescue

Ghana Police Service personnel have rescued a 92-year-old man who was accused of wizardry by some residents of Kalabule in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The man was about to be lynched by some community members who discovered him in the bushes along the Densu River at Kalabule.

The 92-year-old man rescued by police has dementia, according to his family. Source: Ghana Police Service/Metro TV

Source: Facebook

Metro TV reported that some residents concluded the man had fallen from the sky.

A team of police from the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police Command, led by Sergeant Noble Evans Essuman, responded to the tensions and rescued the man.

According to the report, the victim, identified as John Quaye, was reported missing by his relatives a day before his rescue.

His relatives later refuted claims he was a wizard. They said he was a retired cocoa farmer.

They also said he was suffering from dementia as a result of old age.

Parliament has passed a bill to criminalise such accusations, but it has yet to be assented to. The Witchcraft Bill was championed by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Chief saves man caught sleeping with married woman

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.

Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him. The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.

The married woman he was caught with was protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of threats to her life.

Three immigration officers escape lynching

YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu.

The personnel delivered pure water to a shop from the service's factory when the confusion occurred.

Reports indicate that the GH¢200, which was used as bait, disappeared from the money box immediately after the officers had offloaded the water.

Source: YEN.com.gh