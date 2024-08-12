Ghana Police Rescue 92-Year-Old Man With Dementia Accused Of Wizardry In Ga South
- Police have rescued a 92-year-old man who was accused of wizardry in the Ga South Municipality
- The man accused of wizardry is said to have dementia, according to his family members
- The victim, identified as John Quaye, was reported missing by his relatives a day before his rescue
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Ghana Police Service personnel have rescued a 92-year-old man who was accused of wizardry by some residents of Kalabule in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.
The man was about to be lynched by some community members who discovered him in the bushes along the Densu River at Kalabule.
Metro TV reported that some residents concluded the man had fallen from the sky.
A team of police from the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police Command, led by Sergeant Noble Evans Essuman, responded to the tensions and rescued the man.
According to the report, the victim, identified as John Quaye, was reported missing by his relatives a day before his rescue.
His relatives later refuted claims he was a wizard. They said he was a retired cocoa farmer.
They also said he was suffering from dementia as a result of old age.
Parliament has passed a bill to criminalise such accusations, but it has yet to be assented to. The Witchcraft Bill was championed by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.
Chief saves man caught sleeping with married woman
The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.
Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him. The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.
The married woman he was caught with was protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of threats to her life.
Three immigration officers escape lynching
YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu.
The personnel delivered pure water to a shop from the service's factory when the confusion occurred.
Reports indicate that the GH¢200, which was used as bait, disappeared from the money box immediately after the officers had offloaded the water.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.