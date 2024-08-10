Shatta Bandle, in a video that has gone viral, has offered clarity about his source of wealth

He also told Giovani Caleb of his plans to set up a foundation with the aim of supporting the needy

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions regarding Shatta Bandle's source of wealth

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle has finally cleared the air on his source of wealth.

In a video on TV3 Ghana's Facebook page, the diminutive young man, when quizzed on where he gets the money to live an opulent lifestyle, said he was a businessman.

Shatta Bandle opens up on his source of wealth in trending video Photo credit: @shatta_bandle_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Pressed by the show's host, Giovani Caleb, to be specific about the type of business he was in, the self-proclaimed millionaire, without hesitation, said he was in the oil and gas business.

He also opened up on planned initiatives aimed at supporting the poor and needy in society.

"I would lanch my foundation soon where I would give interest free loans to persons in need."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1400 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Bundle source of wealth

Netizens who took to the comments section were astonished by Shatta Bandle's answer about his source of wealth. Others also commended him on his desire to set up a foundation.

Frank Busby commented:

"Naaa I can't believe this."

Papa Kwasi Kuranchie Arthur reacted:

"He’s got a great vision to help the needy ,that’s nice."

Tiidokleeb Paul replied:

"Forget about his funny part,this guy is smart n intelligent if only you listened to the whole interview you would understand what I’m saying."

Derrick Memphis

"I like his courage oo."

Shatta Bandle flaunts beautiful wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle has the admiration of many who took to social media to celebrate his wife.

The diminutive star posted photos of himself and his wife from their 2023 wedding.

He also discussed some important aspects of marriage, such as trust, communication, respect, and compromise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh