Yvonne Nelson expressed disdain for schools that meted out physical punishment to kids, stating that she believed no one had the right to touch someone else's kid

Speaking to Joy News, she said at her school it is prohibited for tutors to lay a hand on kids, stating that that form of punishment is reserved for the parents

The actress noted that she did not understand why schools felt comfortable hitting kids, adding that at her institution, they have other measures in place

Ghanaian actress and school owner Yvonne Nelson has expressed her disapproval of schools that use physical punishment on children.

She said no one has the right to touch another person's child, adding that such discipline should only come from parents.

Speaking to Joy News, Yvonne explained that at her school, Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS), teachers are not allowed to hit pupils.

She said the school has rules in place to protect children from such treatment. According to her, discipline at YNIS is handled through time-outs and counselling. In serious cases, the school contacts parents as a last step.

Yvonne said she does not understand why some schools are comfortable with beating children, especially when there are other ways to correct them. She added that physical punishment can affect a child, which is why her school has chosen a different path.

The actress started YNIS as a preschool, but in 2023, she expanded it to include a primary and junior high school. The school’s motto is 'quintessential education' and aims to provide quality learning in a safe environment.

Yvonne later shared how difficult it was to build the school. In a video that went viral on social media, she said she had to sell her house to fund the school after banks offered loans with interest rates she found too high.

Yvonne Nelson's thoughts spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Courage Kwaku said:

"The Africa child? The average basic school does not have all these infrastructure here. In the village, their parents go to the farm in the morning 6am and return 5pm."

Michael Opoku Mensah said:

"Judging from the comments, we have a long way to go as a country. Caning does not change a child or improve the quality of education in anyway. In fact, it has a more negative effect on the child than you may think."

Tobias Dunya commented:

"She's entitled to her opinion and we respect that..The level of recalcitrant behavior we seeing these days in our schools are too much.. In our part of the world there's no other way ensure discipline than reward and punishment."

Yvonne Nelson teaches art in school

Yvonne Nelson, in a video that went viral on social media, taught the students at her school art.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress was dressed like a tutor as she communicated with the kids in a kind manner and inspired them to draw.

The video warmed the hearts of Ghanaians, who were impressed with how the actress ran her school.

