Andy Dosty has opened up about dancehall musician Shatta Wale showing interest in rapper King Paluta

The Daybreak Hitz presenter said the interest ignited after the two musicians collaborated on Ahodwo Las Vegas

Many people shared their views on how King Paluta's music career would have panned out if he had joined Shatta's label

Veteran broadcaster and DJ Andy Dosty opened up about an untold chapter in Ghana’s music scene, saying that dancehall musician Shatta Wale once showed serious interest in signing rapper King Paluta.

Andy Dosty speaks about Shatta Wale's interest in signing King Paluta. Image credit: @shattawalenima, @andydostygh and @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale on signing King Paluta

In an exclusive interview on Asetena Pa with Akoto Mansa, Andy Dosty recounted that the story traced back to 2020 when the two artists collaborated on the hit song Ahodwo Las Vegas.

Impressed by King Paluta’s lyrical prowess and music talent, Shatta Wale reportedly began exploring ways to bring the emerging rapper under his label.

"Shatta Wale was the person who had the interest in signing King Paluta. Shatta Wale wanted to sign King Paluta at a time when nobody knew him," Andy Dosty told Akoto Mansa during the interview.

Andy Dosty, who played a key role during that period, shared that he and the Amakor crooner spent over an hour in deep conversation, brainstorming how to shape King Paluta’s brand and identifying the kind of investment that would be needed to elevate his career.

Interestingly, the artist was unaware of these behind-the-scenes discussions. The talks never materialised into a formal deal, but the admiration Shatta Wale had for the young talent was clear.

Fast forward to today, King Paluta has carved a name for himself as one of the most promising acts in Ghana.

He is now an award frontrunner for the prestigious Artist of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, set to take place on May 3.

Andy Dosty's full interview on Asetena Pa is below:

Reactions to Dosty's comments on King Paluta

Below are the reactions of social media users to Andy Dosty's interview about Shatta Wale's intention to sign the thriving rapper, King Paluta.

@OseiHyiaman said:

"I see the genuineness in what Mr. Andy is saying. Nice one there ❤."

@Doeservice said:

"Hmmm -everyone has a price.. there is always a tiny hole through 🇬🇭"

King Paluta and Shatta Wale are among Ghana's hottest musicians. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic and @shattaWalenima

Source: Instagram

Sally Mann dismisses King Paluta’s AOTY chances

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann stirred controversy with her strong views on who should win the Telecel Ghana Music Awards' coveted Artiste of the Year title at the 26th event this year.

In her remarks, she snubbed King Paluta, known for his hit single Makoma, stating that he lacked the branding and presence required to earn the top spot in Ghanaian music and argued that he had not crafted a strong enough image.

Her statement quickly gained traction online, prompting reactions from fans and industry players alike. Veteran musician Reggie Rockstone was among those who hit back at Sally Mann and praised King Paluta for his career so far.

