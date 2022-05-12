Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has made a cash donation of GH¢10K to a honest taxi driver

The driver proved his honesty when he returned an amount of GH¢8K left in his car by a market woman

His story has thus gone viral and he has received many cash donations, among others from Ghanaians

Legendary Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan, has donated an amount of GH¢10K to the honest taxi driver who returned an amount left in his car.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a lady who made the donation on behalf of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation said it was a token from the footballer to show appreciation.

She explained in the Akan language that the ex-football star is touched by the integrity displayed by the taxi driver and so decided to give him that amount.

Honest taxi driver driver trending

The 37-year-old taxi driver, identified as Isaac Kwesi Ackon, has been trending in the news after a video of him returning GH¢8K to its owner went viral.

The woman, a market seller at Mallam Attah Market, went on a ride with the driver but left the said amount in the car because of forgetfulness.

She and her household were greatly surprised to see the driver bring the money to them the next day.

According to the report by YEN.com.gh, the woman and her entire household took turns to hug the driver because they had been crying prior to his coming to the house. For they had been thinking that the driver would never return the money.

KiDi Donates GH¢5k to Taxi Driver Who Returned Fish Seller's GH¢8k

Earlier, Ghanaian musician, KiDi donated GH¢5000 to the honest taxi driver.

Kwesi Ackon received the amount when KiDi bumped into him at Accra based radio station, Happy 101.7FM, where he has gone to for an interview.

Also, renowned evangelist, Lawrence Tetteh, has promised to get Isaac a new car for his driving job.

After discovering that the taxi the driver works with was not his personal car Lawrence Tetteh offered to buy him a personal one.

