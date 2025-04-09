Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal ignited nostalgic emotions in his fans when he dropped a throwback picture

The picture showed him with a wide smile while seated in what looked like a rural neighbourhood

Many people concluded that his smile and eyes resembled those of his daughter after an earlier debate that she shared a striking resemblance to actress Fella Makafui

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal gave his millions of fans a view into how he looked when he was growing up and the type of neighbourhood he grew up in.

Medikal shares an old picture of himself. Image Credit: @Medikalbyk

Source: Twitter

Medikal's throwback picture

Medikal shared a nostalgic throwback photo of himself on his official X account, and fans could not get enough of the heartwarming picture of his younger days.

In Medikal's throwback picture, he looked like a cheerful teenager as he was seen flashing a wide grin while holding an early-generation iPhone—possibly an iPhone 3GS—an iconic device that defined the era of 2009-2011.

The background of the photo told the story that he grew up in a rural or semi-rural area, possibly on the outskirts of Accra or in his native Sowutuom, judging by the hilly terrain, sparse vegetation, and simple construction. Two women, presumably family or community members, could be seen in the background.

Fashion-wise, young Medikal rocked a sky-blue oversized T-shirt, a digital wristwatch, and earphones, which were connected to his iPhone.

The watch and music player combo gave off classic “cool kid” vibes of that time, showing he already had an eye for fashion and style.

Also, the infectious smile of the Habibi crooner and his perfect white teeth caught the attention of many social media users.

Reactions to Medikal's old picture

Fans pointed out the striking resemblance between young Medikal and his daughter, Island Frimpong, whom he co-parents with actress Fella Makafui.

His wide smile and expressive eyes were the similarities people noticed he shared with his adorable daughter.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Medikal's old picture:

@airtornam said:

"I thought your daughter looked like her mum. But seeing this picture, she’s your photocopy."

@joe_nkd_ said:

"Topper top…..never judge a book by its cover."

@NanaEwusie10 said:

"Island Dey rec your childhood ooo. The face alone."

@konkonsanii said:

"Oh so you bi galamsey boy since day one 😂😂."

@1DONORTEGA said:

"Wherever there's money, Medikal dey there."

@Unmistakerble said:

I think sey dem born you for London oo...at what Age you come Gh?

@KKDL26 said:

"Smiling because everything go be okay !❤️. BYK."

Medikal looks dapper in pictures. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal hails Eazzy as Ghana’s best singer

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal took to X to heap praise on renowned Ghanaian singer Eazzy, boldly declaring her the best female artiste the country has ever seen.

He suggested that no other female musician matched Eazzy’s uniqueness in the industry, a statement that stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers.

Following his divorce from actress Fella Makafui, Medikal has been noticeably close to Eazzy, with the two frequently spotted together on various outings.

