Two constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Sekyere Afram Plains have been arrested for allegedly stealing 45 electrical poles.

The Effiduase Circuit court remanded the two suspects.

TV3 News reported that the poles were meant to supply electricity to parts of Drobonso, including an E-Block school.

Two others, a driver, Musah Seidu, and an electrician, Enoch Takyi, were also remanded in the same case.

Recent legal troubles in the NPP

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi East was arrested for making comments about illegal mining.

The candidate, Ernest Frimpong, allegedly incited violence against security personnel in illegal mining communities.

Frimpong later said his remarks, which went viral and courted controversy, were taken out of context.

Illegal small-scale mining activities in his constituency have claimed lives in the past, like when two persons died in a mining pit at Ataase in the municipality of the Western Region.

