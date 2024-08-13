The National Democratic Congress expects the promise to provide free tuition for first-years at cost GH¢300 million

Clement Apaak, a member of the committee, justified the policy, saying that less than 200,000 enrol in universities

The promise came as the NDC launched its youth manifesto on August 12 at the University of Professional Studies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee on Education does not expect the promise to provide free tuition for first-year students in public universities to cost more than GH¢300 million.

Clement Apaak, a member of the committee, said that data from the think tank Africa Education Watch indicated that less than 200,000 enrol in universities.

Apaak told Citi FM that first-year fees generally cost between GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,300.

Addressing the tuition promise, he said:

"It is doable, and if we were to plug revenue loopholes, we should be able to mobilise the resources to fund this proposal.”

He defended the policy, saying the gap between the number of WASSCE graduates and those who advance to tertiary education is often due to financial constraints.

Apaakis argued that the proposed policy aims to address this issue if the NDC wins the upcoming general elections.

“When we engaged with youth groups on how to resolve this, waiving off fees for first-year students came up strongly.”

The promise came as the NDC launched its youth manifesto in Accra at the University of Professional Studies on August 12.

Parents outspend government under Free SHS

YEN.com.gh also reported that a study showed parents' expenses outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

Africa Education Watch found that the government was spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

The think tank recommended that the government work towards phasing out the boarding system to ease the financial burden.

If elected president in the 2024 elections, former President John Mahama has promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS.

