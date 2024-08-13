Mixed Reactions Meet NDC Promise For Free University Tuition For First Years: “Misplaced Priority”
- The National Democratic Congress’ promise to scrap university tuition for first-year university students is yet to convince all observers
- Africa Education Watch's senior programme officer, Divine Kpe, said the proposal had merits but needed targeting
- An applied economist, Alfred Appiah, argued to YEN.com.gh that Ghana had more pressing concerns
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The National Democratic Congress’ promise to scrap university tuition for first-year university students has been met with some scepticism.
While the intent has been laundered, some observers suggest that the party’s proposal may need some fine-tuning.
Africa Education Watch's senior programme officer, Divine Kpe, said the proposal is welcome but needs to be targeted at needy people.
Kpe noted to YEN.com.gh that not every first-year student will be in need of free tertiary education.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
“…the wholesale approach is likely to further constrict adequate resource allocation to other sub-sectors of the education sector, like basic education.”
This notwithstanding, Kpe underscored the need for programmes to improve access to tertiary education as the country works toward the 40 percent Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030
According to Kpe, up to 60 percent of students offered admission into tertiary schools do not honour their admission due to financial constraints.
Economist worried about the bigger picture
An applied economist, Alfred Appiah, believes the tuition promise is a misplaced priority because of Ghana’s economic challenges and oncoming debt servicing after defaults that ushered in an IMF bailout.
Appiah noted to YEN.com.gh that Ghana cannot afford any interventions like extra free education.
“Less than GH¢300 million”: NDC manifesto committee on education breaks down cost of free-tuition promise
“It cannot dedicate any savings it would make towards more freebies but would need to prepare towards servicing those debts.”
NDC manifesto committee speaks on cost of promise
YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC Manifesto Committee on Education expects the promise to cost up to GH¢300 million.
Clement Apaak, a member of the committee, said that data from the think tank Africa Education Watch indicated that less than 200,000 enrol in universities.
Apaak told Citi FM that first-year fees generally cost between GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,300.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.