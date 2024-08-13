The National Democratic Congress’ promise to scrap university tuition for first-year university students is yet to convince all observers

The National Democratic Congress’ promise to scrap university tuition for first-year university students has been met with some scepticism.

While the intent has been laundered, some observers suggest that the party’s proposal may need some fine-tuning.

Africa Education Watch's senior programme officer, Divine Kpe, said the proposal is welcome but needs to be targeted at needy people.

Kpe noted to YEN.com.gh that not every first-year student will be in need of free tertiary education.

“…the wholesale approach is likely to further constrict adequate resource allocation to other sub-sectors of the education sector, like basic education.”

This notwithstanding, Kpe underscored the need for programmes to improve access to tertiary education as the country works toward the 40 percent Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030

According to Kpe, up to 60 percent of students offered admission into tertiary schools do not honour their admission due to financial constraints.

Economist worried about the bigger picture

An applied economist, Alfred Appiah, believes the tuition promise is a misplaced priority because of Ghana’s economic challenges and oncoming debt servicing after defaults that ushered in an IMF bailout.

Appiah noted to YEN.com.gh that Ghana cannot afford any interventions like extra free education.

“It cannot dedicate any savings it would make towards more freebies but would need to prepare towards servicing those debts.”

NDC manifesto committee speaks on cost of promise

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC Manifesto Committee on Education expects the promise to cost up to GH¢300 million.

Clement Apaak, a member of the committee, said that data from the think tank Africa Education Watch indicated that less than 200,000 enrol in universities.

Apaak told Citi FM that first-year fees generally cost between GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,300.

