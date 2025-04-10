Nigerian viral sensation Peller aka Habeeb Hamzat has touched base with Shatta Wale after arriving in Ghana

They had a brief chat about their plans which includes sight-seeing in Nima, the home of Shatta Wale's fanbase

The musician is considering flying Peller out of Accra on a private should his father make it available

On Thursday, April 10, Peller arrived in Ghana to be hosted and shown around by Shatta Wale.

The musician's announcement to host the viral Nigerian sensation sparked a euphoria on social media.

Peller was received by the musician's team members including his manager Sammy Flex and a host of media creators.

The 20-year-old streamer was transported in a luxurious SUV straight to one of Shatta Wale's mansions where he and his entourage would lodge.

After his first few hours in Ghana, Peller touched base with Shatta Wale via a live TikTok interaction.

The On God hitmaker, wearing his new hairstyle welcomed him to the country and brushed through his plans for Peller whose trip is sponsored by Shaxi, a ride-hailing service owned by Shatta Wale.

According to Shatta Wale, he would be taking Peller to Nima where he grew up and honed his craft as Ghana's dancehall king.

Nima has also become the home of Shatta Wale's massive SM fanbase. A fan group from the town has already shared their readiness to receive Peller.

In a clip culled from Shatta Wale's live interaction with Peller, the Nigerian sensation asked to be taken to Kumasi, which is about six hours from Accra by road.

Shatta Wale giggled at the feasibility of Peller's plans for Kumasi considering his brief stint in Ghana.

However, the SM boss gave in after Peller insisted claiming to have fans in Kumasi he wants to meet.

Shatta Wale responded to Peller's request on condition that he would get a private jet to transport Peller.

In the video, Shatta Wale was heard instructing one of his executives saying,

"Julio, call my dad and let's if we can get a private jet for Saturday."

It's unclear who Shatta Wale is counting on for the private jet. Apart from the musician's biological father, he has several top personalities including Francis Amoa-Abban and Dr Daniel McKorley owner of McDan Aviation Services.

Shatta Wale also has ties with Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye who recently bought a custom-branded private jet for his 40th birthday.

