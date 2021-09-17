Ghana takes delivery of 98,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Norway

98,400 doses of the AstraZeneca have been delivered to Ghana

This consignment happens to be the third since the first delivery in February 2021

It was donated by Norway through the COVAX facility

Accra - The government of Ghana has taken delivery of 98,400 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by Norway through the COVAX facility.

These 98,400 doses happen to be the third batch of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country under the COVAX facility.

The vaccines were received today, Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA).

In February 2021, Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines under the COVAX facility by receiving 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In May 2021, the country took delivery of the second batch of 350,000 doses.

The Country President for AstraZeneca Africa, Barbara Nel, said these doses of the vaccine would help bolster Ghana’s vaccination program.

“Today’s arrival demonstrates the value of governments, industry, and others working together to address our continent’s urgent needs to access vaccines," she said while receiving the doses.

Aside from Ghana taking delivery of the Astrazeneca vaccine, the country took delivery of some 177,000 single-dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

People who took the Astrazeneca vaccine were advised not to take the Johnson and Johnson jab.

According to experts, it is not medically advisable to mix vaccines from different sources.

