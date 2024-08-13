The New Patriotic Party National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said the National Democratic Congress copied his party's policies

He also said the NDC has merely been adopting ideas already proposed by the NPP and repackaging it to Ghanaians as their own ideas

He said the NDC is merely proposing policies that are already in effect, saying that they demonstrated a lack of any genuine intentions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of plagiarising their policies.

He was reacting to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama’s pledge to absorb tuition fees for all first-year tertiary students if elected come December 7, 2024.

Salam Mustapha, the NPP National Youth Organiser, says the NDC's recent policies show they lack any innovation. Source: Salam Mustapha (X)

According to Salam Mustapha, the NDC has merely been adopting ideas already proposed by the NPP and repackaging it to Ghanaians as their idea.

He noted that the idea of the free tuition fees for university students was first proposed by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

According to him, while he has no problem with the NDC copying their policies, he doubted whether the opposition party would be able to implement the policies effectively.

In an interview on Adom FM, Mustapha described the NDC’s policies as a vote-buying ploy and lacking of any innovation.

He said most of their policies, including their proposal to implement a student loan facility for students, already exist, thus demonstrating the lack of any genuine intention for Ghanaians.

He added that the NDC has not demonstrated any integrity by copying policies from the ruling party.

Bawumia promises free education to PWDs

Earlier, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says that if elected president, people living with disabilities who make it to the university will be provided with free tertiary education.

He noted that this is part of his educational policy to improve access to tertiary education for PWDs in Ghana.

Speaking to clergy members in the Western North Region as part of his ongoing nationwide campaign, he stated that his government would allocate some funds to the Scholarship Secretariat and GET Fund, which is dedicated solely to funding the tertiary education of persons with disabilities.

Dr Bawumia noted that the scholarship programme would be comprehensive, covering beneficiaries' academic and residential fees.

NDC defends free university policy cost

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress has pegged the cost of providing free tuition for first years at GH¢300 million.

Clement Apaak, a member of the committee in a Citinewsroom interview, justified the policy, saying that less than 200,000 enrol in universities making it way cheaper to fund than the free SHS programme being undertaken by the ruling government.

The promise came as the NDC launched its youth manifesto on August 12 at the University of Professional Studies.

