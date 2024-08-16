Two Ghana Police Service officers have been interdicted after allegations that they extorted GH¢3,820 from a man riding on a motorbike

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two police officers after allegations they extorted GH¢3,820 from a man riding on a motorbike.

The two officers have been identified as Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo.

The police, in a statement, said the alleged incident of extortion occurred on July 22, 2024. The police also assured that the suspects would be subject to due process of the law.

The victim in the case made his claims in a video that went viral on social media. He claimed that despite reporting the incident to the Cantonments Police Station, no action was taken, prompting him to call for a thorough investigation.

He also claimed he was assaulted and threatened with death by the officers who stopped him.

Previous interdiction of police officers

The Ghana Police Service recently interdicted three of its men for failings during the limited voter registration exercise.

The affected police officers were based at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The interdicted officers were identified as Inspectors Michael Addo, Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress supporters clashed. This clash left three persons injured.

