Police Service Interdicts 2 Officers Alleged To Have Extorted GH¢3,820 From Man On Motorbike
- Two Ghana Police Service officers have been interdicted after allegations that they extorted GH¢3,820 from a man riding on a motorbike
- The service has identified the two officers as Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo
- The victim in the case also claimed he was assaulted and threatened with death by the officers who stopped him
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two police officers after allegations they extorted GH¢3,820 from a man riding on a motorbike.
The two officers have been identified as Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo.
The police, in a statement, said the alleged incident of extortion occurred on July 22, 2024. The police also assured that the suspects would be subject to due process of the law.
The victim in the case made his claims in a video that went viral on social media. He claimed that despite reporting the incident to the Cantonments Police Station, no action was taken, prompting him to call for a thorough investigation.
He also claimed he was assaulted and threatened with death by the officers who stopped him.
Previous interdiction of police officers
The Ghana Police Service recently interdicted three of its men for failings during the limited voter registration exercise.
The affected police officers were based at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.
The interdicted officers were identified as Inspectors Michael Addo, Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.
Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress supporters clashed. This clash left three persons injured.
Soldier, policeman charged over theft of royal stool
YEN.com.gh reported that a soldier, a police officer, and five others were charged over the theft of royal items from the Anum Traditional Area.
The suspects allegedly broke into the premises and stole the Black Stool, other royal regalia, and two Kente clothes.
The incident was related to a chieftaincy dispute over the selection of the heir to the Anum paramount stool.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.