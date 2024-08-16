A security guard has been arrested following the assault on a female student of the Kumasi Academy (KUMACA)

The Ghana Education Service has also set up a five-member committee to investigate the incident

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the boys heckling and assaulting a girl in uniform

A security guard allegedly involved in the assault on a female student of the Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) has been arrested.

The arrest comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) established a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ghana Education Service has established a five-member committee to investigate the viral incident at KUMACA.

Asaase News reported that the committee, which was formed on Thursday, August 15, has one week to provide a report on the matter.

An investigation was launched after a video of the incident went viral on July 13. Samson Anawine Atogembero, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Director of Education, said the victim has received medical attention.

"Now the girl is calm. She was sent to the health centre, and her parents have been informed."

The police, in a statement, confirmed their involvement in the case and assured that justice would be served.

"We wish to assure the public that the perpetrators will be identified and arrested to face justice," the police said.

Recent police involvement in school assault

Police have been involved in similar student incidents in the past. The Attorney General directed police in the Central Region to probe the assault case at Adisadel College that went viral.

That incident saw a student manhandling a fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame. The incident was also captured on video and went viral.

In that case, the perpetrator of the violent conduct was identified and suspended.

Past controversy from KUMACA

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Academy attracted negative attention in the past when four students died mysteriously back in 2017.

The death of the students forced some parents to withdraw their wards from the school, fearing cases of food poisoning.

But it later merged that the students died of meningitis. Testing of other ill students at the school by Noguchi also revealed that out of the 19 samples collected, 12 tested positive for influenza type A.

