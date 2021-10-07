We will begin paying aggrieved customers on December 21, 2021 - Menzgold

Menzgold has announced a date to start paying some aggrieved customers

The payments will begin on December 21, 2021

These payments will run till June 30, 2022

Defunct Gold dealership company, Menzgold Company Limited, has finally outlined a roadmap to pay its affected customers.

Menzgold Ghana Company Limited in a release sighted by YEN.com.gh has made plans to start paying locked up cash of its customers from December 20, 2021.

The statement also said the company was almost done with an audit that revealed some questionable claims from customers.

The company claims some customers transacted through unethical Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult staff members and in other instances via referrals.

It also noted that close relations of some individuals who took delivery of their funds under the pretext of signing them ended up not doing so.

The company said invitations would be extended to some individuals between October 3, 2021, December 6, 2021, for interactions in a bid to justify discrepancies or irregularities.

Menzgold said strategic significant payments have already been made to some deserving Gold Vault Market traders/Clients in camera.

Menzgold also plans to publish the list of persons eligible to receive their due payment at a particular time.

Menzgold customers beg Akufo-Addo to intervene

Years back, Menzgold ran into some issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission which led to the former's activities being halted.

As a result, customers of the gold firm have had their monies locked up and have tried using various avenues to seek redress and have their funds returned to them.

Speaking after a brief media engagement at the press center, an aggrieved customer of the defunct gold firm, called on President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid.

According to him, they had made several calls and pleas to the presidency to intervene and help them get back their deposits.

He said despite the pleas, nothing was being done about it and day in day out, people were losing their lives due to the hardship they found themselves in.

