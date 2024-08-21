A teacher brought laughter to the Public Accounts Committee with his admission of wrongdoing

The teacher admitted to spending GH¢15,000 in unearned salary he received when probed by the committee

Samson received GH¢46,735.09 instead of the GH¢30,763.71 he was due for his service between October 2017 and October 2019

A Public Accounts Committee hearing erupted in laughter after a teacher admitted to spending GH¢15,000 in unearned salary he received.

The teacher, Emmanuel Samson, a Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Gomoa West District, did not haggle over his guilt.

Emmanuel Samson (R), a Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service in the Gomoa West District, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Joy News reported that he promptly admitted to "chopping" the money when probed.

A video of the moment the teacher at the Akropong Number One DA JHS confessed has gone viral online.

During the hearing, it was explained that Samson received GH¢46,735.09 instead of the GH¢30,763.71 he was due for services rendered between October 2017 and October 2019.

"When I got the money, I thought it was my money until the auditors came in,” he said.

During the hearing, Samson pledged to repay the remaining balance using an investment worth GH¢18,000, which he had set aside.

The committee chairman urged Samson to retrieve his investment and repay it at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rates at the end of August.

GBC controversy from Public Accounts Committee

The Public Accounts Committee was the scene of more serious issues after the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said the government gave the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation $3 million to cover the 2023 African Games.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, in turn, sought to clarify that it only benefited $105,000 from the payment, sparking some confusion.

The 13th All-Africa Games was hosted in Accra, the capital of Ghana, for three weeks from Friday, March 8, 2024.

Complaints from hoteliers against sports ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that some hoteliers contracted to provide accommodation for the 13th All-Africa Games threatened to sue the Sports Ministry and LOC over outstanding payments.

Forty hoteliers said the Sports Ministry and LOC paid only 20 per cent of the amount agreed in the contract, with a promise to pay the balance at the end of the games.

However, barely four months after the games, they claimed that the LOC and the Sports Ministry had not given them the remaining 80 per cent they were due.

