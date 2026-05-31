The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has taken another turn following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious against Arsenal, a result that has significantly reshaped the rankings of the award’s leading contenders

Attention turns to the 2026 World Cup, where standout performances could ultimately decide who claims the prize

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Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph over Arsenal has reshaped the 2026 Ballon d'Or race, with several contenders seeing their stocks rise and fall after the biggest club match of the season.

At the Puskás Arena in Budapest on May 30, Arsenal looked destined for European glory when Kai Havertz fired them ahead inside six minutes.

However, PSG responded after the break as Ousmane Dembélé converted from the penalty spot to restore parity.

2026 Ballon d’Or: Updated Rankings After PSG Beat Arsenal to Win Champions League. Photos by NurPhoto, Eurasia Sport Images and Stefan Matzke - sampics.

Source: Getty Images

Neither side could find a winner during extra time, sending the final to a tense shootout.

Misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães proved costly as the French champions prevailed to retain their crown, becoming the first team since Real Madrid to successfully defend the trophy.

With the FIFA World Cup now the next major stage capable of influencing voters, the race for football's most prestigious individual honour remains wide open. Still, PSG's latest success has significantly altered the landscape.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

5. Michael Olise

The Bayern Munich playmaker slips down the rankings after the Champions League final.

Even so, Olise has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign. The former Crystal Palace winger has dazzled with his creativity, eye for goal and ability to unlock stubborn defences.

His performances in Europe, particularly against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, underlined his growing influence on the biggest stage.

According to Transfermarkt, the French international has amassed 53 goal contributions in 52 appearances, scoring 22 times while providing 31 assists.

Should France enjoy a deep World Cup run, his credentials could receive another significant boost.

4. Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona sensation retains his place among the frontrunners.

Despite still being a teenager, Yamal continues to perform with a maturity far beyond his years. His dribbling, vision and fearless approach have made him one of the most exciting talents in world football.

Although concerns remain over his workload and recent fitness issues, Spain's young superstar remains firmly in contention.

A standout World Cup could see him become one of the youngest Ballon d'Or winners in history.

3. Declan Rice

Few players have enhanced their reputation more this season than Declan Rice.

The Arsenal midfielder was instrumental as the Gunners ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

His leadership, defensive intelligence and growing influence in attack turned him into one of the most complete midfielders in Europe.

While Arsenal narrowly missed out on Champions League glory, Rice's performances throughout the campaign have elevated him into genuine Ballon d'Or contention.

England's World Cup ambitions could ultimately determine how high he climbs.

2. Harry Kane

Harry Kane remains firmly in the conversation despite Bayern Munich falling short in Europe.

The England captain once again delivered astonishing numbers, claiming the 2025/26 European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 Bundesliga goals, the highest tally across Europe's top five leagues.

He also struck 13 times in the Champions League, including Bayern's crucial goal against PSG in the semi-finals.

Overall, Kane has registered 60 goals for club and country this season, further strengthening his case for football's highest individual accolade.

However, Bayern's failure to reach the final may count against him, making England's World Cup campaign even more important to his chances.

1. Ousmane Dembélé

For now, Dembélé sits at the summit.

The PSG star has consistently delivered when the pressure has been at its highest. He produced decisive moments against Liverpool, inspired his side during the semi-finals against Bayern Munich and then stepped up again on the grandest stage of all.

His equalising goal in the final shifted the momentum before PSG eventually triumphed in the shootout.

While others may boast stronger statistical returns, few can match the significance of Dembélé's contributions in football's biggest matches.

With France among the favourites for World Cup success, another standout tournament could put him in a commanding position to claim a second consecutive Ballon d'Or.

2026 Ballon d’Or: Updated Rankings After PSG Beat Arsenal to Win Champions League. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Outside contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

The battle is far from settled.

Players such as Vitinha, who won the man of the match award in the Champions League final, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Díaz, and Vinícius Júnior remain firmly in the hunt, while strong World Cup performances could also thrust other names into contention.

Even veteran icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be completely ruled out if Argentina and Portugal enjoy memorable campaigns in North America.

For the moment, though, PSG's Champions League triumph has handed Dembélé a decisive edge as the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or gathers momentum.

Source: YEN.com.gh