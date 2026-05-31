ECG announced planned maintenance, which will cause power cuts across multiple regions in early June

Infrastructure upgrades in Greater Kumasi are also ongoing to enhance electricity reliability and capacity

The company says the maintenance and upgrades are necessary for future stable power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an extensive network of planned and emergency maintenance exercises across the country in the first week of June.

The power cuts will last between four and eight hours.

Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Areas to Face Maintenance Power Cuts in the First Week of June

Source: Facebook

According to the notices shared on Facebook, areas under the Tema region, Accra East, as well as the Ashanti Region, will be affected.

The Electricity Company of Ghana earlier announced the upgrade of key sub-transmission lines in Greater Kumasi.

These upgrades are expected to be completed by June 5, 2026, in order to enhance power transfer capacity and improve the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the area.

The project involves upgrading existing 265 square millimetre conductors to 400 square millimetre conductors and replacing weak cables along the route from the KNUST Primary Substation to the Kaase Primary Substation, and from Kaase to the Ridge Bulk Supply Point in Kumasi.

The project will also reinforce the sub-transmission link between the Kumasi 1 and Kumasi 2 Bulk Supply Points, improving overall network resilience within the Ashanti Region.

The announcement comes at a time when residents and businesses in parts of Kumasi have experienced intermittent power supply as the upgrade works have been underway. ECG has assured the public that the temporary challenges are necessary for the greater good of strengthening and securing a more reliable electricity supply for the region.

Once completed, the upgraded infrastructure is expected to reduce power outages, improve voltage stability, and support the growing energy demands of residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Greater Kumasi area.

Energy Ministry planning to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh