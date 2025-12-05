A young Ghanaian man expressed concerns about the paternity of his eldest child

He appeared on Auntie Naa’s show, seeking clarification through a DNA test

The man suggested that his wife avoid the test, raising doubts about the child's paternity

A Ghanaian man has attracted attention after questioning the paternity of his eldest child.

In an emotional interview on the Oyerepa Afutuo show on Oyerepa FM, hosted by Auntie Naa (Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey), the husband shared his concerns.

He explained that his wife repeatedly avoided consenting to a DNA test, increasing his worries that the child might not be his.

He also claimed that his wife’s family hinted at information that made him uneasy, and his personal suspicions, including dreams, contributed to his doubts.

He stated that this issue wasn’t just about suspicion but also about understanding his rights as a father.

Wife insists child is husbands

The wife, Rosemary, shared her side of the story calmly during a call on the program.

She explained that conception occurred two months before their marriage, but maintained that the child was her husband’s. Rosemary denied any affairs and expressed disappointment over the accusations, turning the focus back on her husband, describing him as neglectful and unfaithful in caring for their children.

She suggested that if the husband insisted on a DNA test, she would allow all their children, not just the eldest, to undergo testing.

Auntie Naa stressed the importance of the man exercising his parental rights and encouraged both parties to set a date for the DNA test to find a resolution.

Man shares plans after DNA test

When asked about his plans after the DNA test, the man revealed that he intended to reclaim the expenses spent on the child if the paternity results were otherwise.

He also explained that custody arrangements for their six-year-old daughter would be reassessed based on the test results.

This statement reflected his concerns for both financial accountability and the child’s welfare.

Source: YEN.com.gh