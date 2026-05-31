President John Mahama has taken a working trip to the UK to strengthen economic ties and attract foreign investment

Key engagements include meetings with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

The Ghana-UK Investment Summit seeks to foster partnerships between Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors

President John Mahama is in the UK for a high-level working visit aimed at strengthening economic ties.

The meeting is also meant to promote investment opportunities and engage the Ghanaian diaspora.

Mahama Set to Meet Prince Charles, UK PM in High-Level Visit to UK

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Mahama was received on arrival by Lord Katz MBE from the Royal Household, among others.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, on May 31, the visit will focus on deepening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Ghana and the UK while positioning Ghana as a preferred destination for foreign investment.

As part of his itinerary, President Mahama is expected to hold a royal audience with King Charles III and participate in a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mahama will also engage members of the Ghanaian community in the UK at a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London.

On June 1, he will officially open the Ghana-UK Investment Summit at Raffles London.

The summit is expected to attract foreign direct investment and create opportunities for partnerships between Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors.

He will also visit the London Stock Exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the bell to mark the start of trading.

The visit will also feature major policy engagements, including an address at Chatham House and a keynote speech at the 12th Africa Debate at the Guildhall in London.

King Charles call for unity within Commonwealth

Back in March, King Charles emphasised the importance of unity within the Commonwealth, of which Ghana is a member, particularly during a period of global uncertainty.

King Charles III expressed optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, particularly at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year.

He said the UK and Ghana will continue to strengthen their cooperation with initiatives targeted at improving climate resilience in both urban and rural areas.

He added that the United Kingdom and Ghana have continued to strengthen their cooperation, including initiatives to improve climate resilience in both urban and rural areas.

Ga Mantse meets King Charles

Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 9, where he met King Charles, among other dignitaries.

The Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration celebrates the unity, heritage, and shared values of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attends the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 9. Credit: Office of the Ga Mantse

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The event brought together members of the Royal Family, leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from across the Commonwealth.

High Commissioner meets King Charles

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s UK High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson turned heads after stepping out in a stylish kente gown by Meg'signature clothing brand during her official meeting with King Charles in the UK.

Her outfit quickly went viral online, with many Ghanaians praising the bold celebration of culture on a global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh