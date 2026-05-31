Memunatu Laadi Yunus, a renowned Dagbani musician, tragically died in a motor accident at age 52

She was en route to perform at Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Koforidua when the accident occurred

Laadi Yunus leaves behind a legacy of influential music and a daughter, cherished by many

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A Dagbani highlife musician based in Tamale in the Northern Region, Memunatu Laadi Yunus, lost her life in a tragic motor accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

Graphic Online reported that she passed on May 29.

Tamale is mourning Memunatu Laadi Yunus after her passing in a road crash. Credit: Abdul Rahim Ali

Source: Facebook

Yunus, aged 52, was buried the next day at Koforidua in the Eastern Region in line with Islamic tradition.

The late Dagbani highlife musician, who left behind one female child, was on her way to Koforidua to perform as part of activities to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Some of her songs in the Dagomba language - Gbewaa Zulya are Jilima, Di-Guhinda, Daa-Dibu, Dabba, Taxi-Driver, Kpibga, N-yura, Dooyili, Zemana-Tagiya, Taali-bo, Amilya-Naa-Venima-mix, among others.

The late highlife musician made her mark in Dagbani music for over two decades, performing in various parts of the country to the admiration of all.

She was called the "Queen" of Northern music, and that was what made her very influential in the Northern Music Industry

On Facebook, Dagbon shared what may have been her final interview before her passing.

Recent celebrity deaths: Ghana mourns Beverly Afaglo

Yunus' death follows the passing of actress Beverly Afaglo, who has been one of the high-profile losses in recent times.

Afaglo passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner.

Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Her husband, Choir Master, wrote in an Instagram post.

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration

The one-week vigil grew more emotional as several family members and close relatives paid tribute to the late actress.

The emotional climax of the vigil was during the torchlighting ceremony and the release of balloons into the sky. Several guests seemed visibly distressed, with some shedding tears as they paid their final respects.

Among the actors and actresses present were Selassie Ibrahim, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Portia Asare, Pascal Amanfo, Salinko, Joselyn Dumas, Vicky Zugah, Kalybos, former actor and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, Eunice Banini, James Gardiner, Nana Ama McBrown and Salma Mumin.

Source: YEN.com.gh