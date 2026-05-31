A popular man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, predicted the fate of Black South Africans engaging in xenophobic attacks

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei indicated that the Black South Africans will soon be forced to serve as slaves in a Northern African country

Several people on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on the matter

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Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the fate of black South Africans due to the xenophobic attacks has caused a frenzy on social media.

During a church service on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the prophet indicated that the Black South Africans would soon become slaves to the people of Morocco.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesies that Black South Africans will flee to Morocco to serve as slaves. Photo credit: @telvinsowah.adjei

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei indicated that he saw in a vision that Black South Africans were migrating from their country to a Northern African country just to become slaves.

"South Africa will be hosted in Morocco. I saw black South Africans with bags migrating from South Africa to Morocco to become servants."

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei indicated that in the vision, he did not see Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March Movement in South Africa,

"There's a lady I saw on the news saying 'go back and fix your country, go back and fix your country.' Where are you now?"

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to prophecy about SA

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read the comments below.

@Nanaezze said:

"Me, I even predicted when they started. Because they will turn to do it against the whites in the land, and that will be just the beginning of their having to flee."

@bheki_mathebul wrote:

"We are not like Ghanaians and Nigerians. We have a good country, and we work on our own economy."

@GumbiJabulano said:

"A false prophecy! Nothing of the sort will ever happen to black South Africans. We are highly committed to this country in good times and in worst times! We will die with our boots on, fighting to remain on every inch of our land, the land of our ancestors!"

@efoavugah wrote:

"This is embarrassing. Although we don't agree with the South Africans, don't encourage things like this one."

@pancakeninja13_ said:

"Lol. Do people believe these scammers? 🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh