Seven men were arrested for a nationwide robbery spree involving cash, gold, and mercury

The suspects included men posing as military and police personnel during the alleged crimes

Ongoing investigations aim to apprehend additional accomplices linked to the syndicate

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies across the country.

The suspects have been linked to robberies in Accra, Tema, Anyinam, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

Some soldiers have been linked to a series of robberies across the country. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

Police said victims were robbed of cash, gold, and mercury.

The arrests followed a complaint by Mousa Bamba, an Ivorian investor, who reported that he had been lured to Dzorwulu under the pretext of purchasing six kilograms of gold valued at $450,000.

Police, in a Facebook post, said that investigations led to the arrest of suspects Mohammed Umaro, alias Alhaji, and Gabriel Sewornu.

The suspects, posing as CID operatives and military personnel, allegedly robbed him at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Further investigations implicated two military personnel, Lance Corporal Eugene Akurugu and Lance Corporal Emmanuel Arko, as well as three Police personnel, Inspector Richmond Osei, Corporal Gideon Anor, and Lance Corporal Felix Deku Tetteyga.

The police personnel have since been interdicted to allow for investigations.

On May 23 and 24, 2026, intelligence-led operations by the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the IGP resulted in the arrest of additional suspects, including Justin Oduro, alias Don King, alias Mafia, Clement Gyasi, and Farouk Zakari.

All suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with the investigation, while efforts continue to arrest other accomplices connected to the syndicate.

Notorious fake soldier confronted by MP he impersonated

Back in February, most people thought it was a typical case of stubbornness when a man wearing military camouflage was arrested at 37 in Accra after he was spotted by some Ghana Armed Forces personnel.

But it turns out this suspect is a person of interest in cases of serious fraud.

He was notorious enough to attract the attention of the former Defence Minister and MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, who recognised him after his arrest went viral.

Metro TV reported that Nitiwul said the suspect created multiple fake Facebook profiles in his name and exploited their shared Kokomba accent to defraud unsuspecting victims with false military recruitment claims.

The MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, confronts a suspected fraudster who impersonated him. Credit: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: Facebook

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was on his way to meet a nurse who was reportedly on duty rotation at the 37 Military Hospital when he was arrested on February 9.

His appearance and conduct raised suspicion, prompting authorities to demand identification and details about his service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The suspect claimed he had been in the military for seven years, but could not answer basic questions like what his rank was.

How a fake soldier defrauded businessman of GH¢192k

YEN.com.gh reported that A 43-year-old man who allegedly posed as a soldier and defrauded a businessman of GH¢192,000.

Mahama Sani Razak, also known as Major Zack Gariba Tanko, denied charges of defrauding one Lambon Justice Iddrisu by falsely claiming that he and his junior military personnel would protect the complainant’s land from land guards.

Source: YEN.com.gh