The Sports Ministry has affirmed that it had indeed released $3 million to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to broadcast the 13th African Games in Accra

The Sports Ministry had released a detailed report on the disbursement of cash to GBC after GBC's director denied the claim

According to GBC, it received only $105,000 from the sports ministry and not $3 million as stated by the Sports Minister

The Sports Ministry has clarified reports that they paid over $3 million to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to broadcast the 13th African Games held in Accra.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, disclosed at the Public Accounts Committee that the GBC had received $3 million to produce and broadcast the games.

The Sports Ministry says it paid GBC over $3 million in three tranches to cover the African Games.

Source: UGC

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, said his outfit’s share of the $3 million was only $105,000.

He added that all the other payments were forwarded to foreign third parties who had handled the production.

The disclosure led to a public uproar on social media, with various sports journalists and commentators seeking further clarification on the deal.

In a detailed response, the Sports Ministry noted that they signed a contract with the GBC for $3.6 million to cover the production and broadcasting of the African Games.

However, the understanding was that, due to GBC's lack of capacity to produce the games, it would involve third parties who would assist it in covering the event.

The Ministry stated that following the contract agreement, it paid GBC $2.5 million in two tranches of $1.5 million and $1 million on March 13 and May 22, 2024.

The Sports Ministry further paid $1 million directly to the 3rd parties following directions from the GBC as per the contract terms.

This brought the total amount paid to the GBC and the 3rd parties to $3.5 million.

Ghana hosts successful African Games

The competition, which was initially slated for 2023, was delayed for a year due to the impact of COVID-19 during preparations.

After five years of waiting, the multi-sport competition was hosted in Accra, with the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as the main centre of attraction.

Despite early troubles with transportation and accommodation, the Local Organising Committee ensured the competition's success as the tournament grew.

Sports minister grilled on game’s expenses

YEN.com.gh reported that following the games, there have been reports of unpaid expenses, including money for coverage of the competition.

However, the Minister denied such reports and, during a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, confirmed that over $3 million was paid to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the official broadcaster of the African Games.

“Yes, GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th All African Games, and I can confirm that full payment was made to GBC. I can’t remember the exact amount, but I know it’s more than $3 million," he said, as spotted on Joy Sports.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh