Barcelona reportedly beat Bayern Munich to Anthony Gordon's signature as the Catalan giants move swiftly to secure the England winger

Gordon is set for a huge pay rise at Camp Nou, with reports claiming he will become one of Barcelona's highest-paid players

Former Newcastle teammate Matt Ritchie has backed Gordon to thrive at Barcelona, praising his ambition, professionalism and elite mentality

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Anthony Gordon is closing in on a sensational transfer from Newcastle United to Barcelona, with the England winger expected to join the club’s highest-paid players upon completing the move.

The 25-year-old had attracted serious interest from Bayern Munich in recent months, but Barcelona have reportedly beaten the Bundesliga champions to his signature by acting decisively in the market.

Anthony Gordon is set for a £69m move to Barcelona and could become one of the club’s highest-paid stars. Image credit: Newcastle United

Source: Getty Images

The La Liga champions are believed to be paying around £69 million for Gordon, making him one of the costliest English footballers ever transferred.

Gordon set for major salary increase at Barcelona

According to Capology, as cited by Planet Football, Gordon will earn approximately €346,000 per week at Camp Nou, a substantial jump from the wages he received at Newcastle.

His reported salary would place him among Barcelona’s top earners, with only a select group of players thought to be ahead of him, including Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and Marc-André ter Stegen.

Gordon’s rapid rise has come as little surprise to those who know him well. Former Newcastle teammate Matt Ritchie recently highlighted the winger’s determination, professionalism and hunger for success in an interview with the BBC.

Ritchie noted that Gordon has always possessed the ambition to compete at the highest level and praised Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his coaching staff for helping him develop into an elite performer.

He added that Gordon’s confidence, work ethic and mentality make him an ideal fit for a club of Barcelona’s stature.

Source: YEN.com.gh