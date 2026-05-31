"Fella Makafui Hasn’t Visited Me Since I Got Ill": Drogba Discloses
- Ghanaian actor John Peasah spoke about the response of his colleagues in the movie industry since he was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
- Drogba, as he is popularly called, indicated that Fella Makafui, his fellow star from the YOLO TV series, has yet to even visit since he was diagnosed
- Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter
Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, talked about the relationship between him and Fella Makafui since he was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.
According to Drogba, his colleague Fella Makafui, with whom he starred in the YOLO TV series, has never visited since he started battling the SPS for some years now.
In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, Drogba said Fella Makafui attempted to reach out through another actor during the early stages of his ailment.
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Drogba indicated that Jeffery Nortey, whom Fella contacted, was amazed and wondered if he did not have his colleague's number.
“Fella Makafui hasn’t reached out. When the thing came, she reached out to Jeffery Nortey. She has my number, so Jeffery Nortey was surprised. Later, she reached out to me with a different number and asked me when I was free. I told her I am always free, and since then, I haven’t heard from her,” Drogba stated.
Drogba further indicated that he reached out to other colleagues in the movie industry, while others contacted him when the news of his ailment broke, but they all failed to make any commitment.
According to Drogba, he contacted colleagues like Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle, and John Dumelo, among others, but they have not yet extended any assistance to him.
Drogba said he understands that everyone has their challenges and isn't expecting them to fund all his bills. However, his industry colleagues should not wait for him to pass away before they visit or support his family.
“They shouldn't wait for something to happen to me before they come and say sweet words, and the sweet words wouldn't bring me back.”
Drogba also expressed gratitude to Adjetey Annan and Jackie Appiah for their support when he first began experiencing symptoms of the illness.
“Adjetey Annan and Jackie Appiah, when the thing was first starting, actually contributed to helping me do the tests, lab work, and all that,” he added.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh