Public Accounts Committee Chases 18 Teachers For Illegally Earning GH¢188,000 With Fake Certificates
- The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament wants 18 teachers probed for promoting themselves illegally
- The teachers' alleged unlawful promotions reportedly amounted to GH¢188,000 in financial losses to the state
- The Amansie Central District Education Director said GH¢34,000 had been recovered from the teachers
The Public Accounts Committee is pushing for a probe into 18 teachers who allegedly unlawfully promoted themselves in Amansie Central.
The Amansie Central Education Directorate stated that the teachers upgraded themselves without the requisite documents and increased their salaries, resulting in a financial loss of GH¢188,000 to the state.
Citi News reported that the Amansie Central District Education Director, Vincent Ben Ameyaw, said some of the money had been recovered.
“We have been able to collect GH¢34,731.53 and we are left with GH¢152,966.54 and we are on course collecting [the balance]. We did not place [promote those teachers]; they did self-upgrading without passing through the office. So it is a backdoor affair.”
Teacher accused of GH¢26,000 fraud
The committee also directed the prosecution of Comfort Appiah, a teacher in Sunyani, for alleged payroll irregularity involving unearned salaries.
The Kintampo South District Education Directorate said a head teacher, Bismark Agyekum, fled to the US with a validation code, enabling him to fraudulently secure GH¢26,000.
After the money was deposited into his account, Agyekum allegedly transferred it to the colleague teacher’s account in Sunyani.
Major concerns from Public Accounts Committee
YEN.com.gh also reported that Emmanuel Samson, a Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service in the Gomoa West District, admitted to spending GH¢15,000 in unearned salaries.
In another incident, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said the government had given the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation $3 million to cover the 2023 African Games.
National Security tracking directors of 44 'dead' OMCs for owing BOST nearly GH₵60 million in levies
The GBC, in turn, sought to clarify that it only benefited $105,000 from the payment, sparking some confusion. The 13th All-Africa Games was hosted in Accra for three weeks from March 8.
