National Security operatives are on a manhunt for the directors of 44 oil marketing companies for prosecution

The directors had through their now-shut down companies accrued a debt of GH₵60 million in debt to BOST and disappeared

BOST said it has recruited the help of EOCO and debt collecting companies to help track down these directors and retrieve their funds

National Security is tracking the directors of 44 oil marketing companies (OMC) for prosecution for owing nearly GH₵60 million levies to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) company.

According to BOST, now rebranded as Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited (BEST), these OMCs had collected levies and margins from petroleum product sales but failed to remit the funds to BOST.

National Secuirty is tracking the directors of 44 OMCs for failing to pay their BOST levies.

The information was disclosed in the Auditor General’s 2023 audited accounts.

So far, the directors have allegedly absconded, and their companies cannot be traced.

BEST’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Edwin Provencal, said the modus operandi of these OMCs was to operate for a while, accumulate levies meant to be remitted to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for onward transmission to BOST, and then suddenly shut down their companies.

He said that of the 44 companies being traced by National Security operatives, 26 had already been arraigned.

He is hopeful that with the government taking an interest in the situation, the directors can be found and face prosecution.

Dr Provencal said EOCO and some debt collection companies have been roped into the search for these directors.

He said BEST would not rest on its oars and would ensure that the funds were collected in full.

