KiDi has released his highly anticipated single, Cheat On You which features ace singer Gyakie, and the collaboration has excited both fan bases

Prior to the release, KiDi shared a short video of himself and Gyakie dancing to his part of the tune, which was released on Thursday, April 10, 2025

Both musicians have recently teased albums and are actively working on their projects. The release of Cheat On You has further amplified the anticipation for both albums

Popular Ghanaian musician KiDi has released his much-anticipated single, Cheat On You, featuring Gyakie. The song, which came out on Thursday, April 10, 2025, has generated a lot of talk among fans of both artistes.

KiDi and Gyakie release new song Cheat On You. Photo source: kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the release, KiDi shared a short video of himself and Gyakie dancing to a part of the song, fueling excitement on social media.

Fans were quick to react, praising the chemistry between the two musicians and their fun dance moves. Gyakie stood out in a stylish white mesh hoodie and pleated skirt, completing the look with designer socks and a pixie cut hairstyle.

Both KiDi and Gyakie are working on their upcoming albums, and the release of Cheat On You has increased anticipation for their projects. KiDi's album, Where Do We Go From Here, was initially set to drop in 2024 but was delayed.

He has promised fans that it will be worth the wait, with high-quality production and exciting collaborations. KiDi recently has also hit a major milestone, surpassing 100 million streams on Boomplay even before the album release.

Gyakie, on the other hand, has been teasing her debut album, After Midnight. The singer shared that many of the songs on the album were recorded after midnight, a time when she feels most inspired and at peace.

KiDi the famous Ghanaian musician. Photo source: kidimusic

Source: UGC

Gyakie and KiDi's collaboration excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

appiah_renee said:

"Chale who be your baby ah😒😒😒be careful oo…..banger mmom."

kobbyvibesman commented:

"This song 🔥🔥 you performed on the streets of London Dj AJ Nice tune."

BonifiedBoy said:

"Eii Kidi then bangers dierr 5 and 6 oh."

KofiBuabeng wrote:

"Naaa, KiDi has hijacked the system. Always finds a way to get some hit every year."

ThyrhonW said:

"Where Do We Go From Here ~After Midnight."

ybjeff wrote:

"Chale, Ghana make hot at the moment for now. The love songs no Dey need. We Dey take Iron Boy hold body."

khenstone said:

"There are some collabs err once you see the artistes .. you have the confidence and conviction the outcome go be 🔥.. this is one of such."

slinky_ commented:

"Wata wata bombom baby your waist."

euginebaako wrote:

"Ay3 ka golden boy b3 drop3 another banger."

Black Sherif's song played at UCL game

Black Sherif also recently released his album, Iron Boy and one of the popular tunes from the project was heard at Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

YEN.com.gh reported that before the game began, Where Them Boyz echoed through the speakers at the stadium, exciting Ghanaians.

Iron Boy has received a lot of rave reviews from fans and industry players alike since its release.

