Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Honourable Kobena Woyome, has called for a probe into the amount spent on the African Games.

His comment comes just a day after the Ministry and Youth and Sports and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation left the nation in a state of confusion over monies paid for the coverage of the African Games.

Honourable Woyome, who is also a ranking member of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament disclosed that they discovered a whopping amount of $15m was spent on feeding for athletes during the 18-day championship in Accra.

"You are spending $245 million and out of that, we got to know that a whopping amount of $15 million was used to feed athletes for 18 days," he told Joy Sports.

"You realise that some of these things needed to be investigated. We wanted to know how many athletes actually made it. How many got registered? In fact, we need to get a report from the games management system because the system must be able to tell us. How many actually game and participated in the Games. All these details we would want to know."

Sports Minister clarifies $3m payment to GBC

Meanwhile, late Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Youth and Sports released a document confirming the payment of $3.5m to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, as sighted on social media.

The monies were paid in tranches, with the first $1m paid on March 13th before the second payment of $1.5m on May 22, 2024.

Another $1m was paid but there was no date attached to it.

GBC Director General reacts to $3m claims

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan has reacted to the Sports Minister's claim that they were paid $3million to cover the African Games.

During a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee, Mustapha Ussif confirmed that his Ministry paid the national broadcaster in excess of $3million for the coverage of the multi-sport event.

However, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Prof Alhassan stated that GBC received only $105,000 for the three-week championship.

