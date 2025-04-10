Actress Yvonne Nelson shared her experience of schooling at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in an exclusive interview with JoyNews' Career Trail

She spoke about why she was always scared to attend classes, the poor quality of food offered to students and the poor hygiene

Alums of the school were not pleased with her statements in the video, and they lashed out at her in the comment section

Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson recounted her senior high school days at Aggrey Memorial and explained how it was not a good place for her.

Yvonne Nelson speas about Aggrey Memorial School. Image Credit: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson speaks about Aggrey Memorial

In an exclusive interview on Career Trail on JoyNews, Yvonne Nelson noted that she did not have the best of experiences during her senior high school years.

Recounting her time at Aggrey Memorial, she said that it was not the best of places for her and that it was challenging.

Yvonne said that her time at the institution was challenging for her, as she struggled to find the words to describe her experience.

"Aggrey was challenging for me. It was a place that I would... I do not want to use these words, but Aggrey was not the best of places for me," she said.

The mother of two noted that she was scared to attend classes due to the behaviour of certain teachers and the punishments they meted out to students.

"There are days you are afraid to go to the class because one teacher is going to beat everybody in the class. So that was not helping."

Other things she highlighted which did not make her stay at Aggrey Memorial was the hygeince and the quality of food given out to students at the dining hall.

In the same interview, she explained that she was not aware of the current situation at the school; however, during her time at the school, the quality of food was not the best.

Yvonne said that such issues needed to be brought to light and be talked about to prevent them from happening.

"The food was terrible. Terrible," she said.

Yvonne Nelson speaks about Aggrey Memorial

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's Aggrey Memorial experience

Former students of the school and some students who schooled with Yvonne Nelson during her time at Aggrey Memorial were not happy with the statements she made in the interview.

Some of them noted that despite the infrastructure in the school not being the best, the food menu was the best among other senior high schools in the country.

Former students lashed out at her in the comments and urged her to be proud of her alma mater despite her unfortunate experience in the school.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the statements Yvonne Nelson made about her alma mater:

Eric Fynn Damtse said:

"She will never speak well about Aggrey because of her stubbornness during those days. I taught her at Aggrey and she should mention the name of a teacher who was going to to beat students in that class. Liar. Her bitterness about the school is due to the fact that she was made a day student due to stubbornness she had to stay with a town folk at Ekon. Which school in Ghana was providing students with fried rice and pizza during her time. Students in all schools ate the same food. She should stop that nonsense."

Stephen Morgan said:

"C’mon gal, you speak so bitter about Aggrey but ask yourself which school laid a foundation for you into the entertainment industry? SMH"

Naa Adokor Gyanfi Adotey said:

"Do u want us to tell d world ur character back in school...tell the world why u were sacked from d boarding house in ur final year..Aggrey had one of the best menu in Ghana during our time.....Such a bitter soul..mctweeeeeeeeee. Shame on u........when did u even become a lady??.were u not a Tom boy back in school??, walking like a boy?.thread cautiously madam.....we know u...Segbefia kingpin."

Stubborn cat. said:

"No be Aggrey stage dat nurtured ur talent??. U didn't like the school n u were fighting to become the Entertainment prefect ???"

Adiepena Kuukua Asante-Agyemang said:

"You were constantly suspended and finally expelled from the boarding house due to your stubbornness and escapades. I don't expect you to like the school anyways."

Judith Aku Masope-Crabbe said:

"How could you say this, Yvonne!!! Come again, pls. Our menu then: 1. Jollof Rice with Chicken 2. Waakye 3. Rice with Palava Sauce ( speculated to be cassava leaves - Very nutritious) 4. Rice with Groudnut soap 5. Beans with Gari 6. Cocoa drink with bread and egg 7. Kenkey with pepper and fish 8. Breakfast was assorted which included ("ekwegbemi" and "Oblayo" etc.) To say the food was "terrible" is a big NO. Our pantry tried ankasa. Unless she wanted food served at her home ...Salad n all maybe 😀Hygiene wise...one should have visited our dormitory every Saturday early morning. Inspections were a big deal. Ranging from white bedsheets, nails well trimmed, sparkling gutters and washrooms...see the list is endless!"

N'Adom Ara Kwa said:

"I never saw bedbugs in Aggrey and until today, I've never seen one. The secondary school set up and systems generally, aren't the best up till now, but seriously, it wasn't about Aggrey. Aggrey is far better as compared with other schools. I never wanted to go to Aggrey, but I won't diss Aggrey. You didn't want to go to Aggrey and perhaps, you didn't even want to go to secondary school. Leave Aggrey alone."

Eltheson Maame Egyirba

"I'm sad to hear this from a student who was continuously suspended due to her own stubbornness.People admire what you have achieved so far,and decided to forget about your past behavior in the school. This statement you've put out to the school is false. I'm a proud AMOSA. Yvonne Nelson, stop the lies about the school that transformed you to be who you are today. Whether you like it or not,it gave you a foundation."

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

"Your grades took you there. Appreciate your alma mater."

Yvonne Nelson in pictures

Yvonne Nelson flaunting her natural beauty. Image Credit: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson’s school embraces advanced tech

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Yvonne Nelson has awed social media users with a glimpse into the tech-driven learning environment at her school.

In a video she shared online, pupils were seen engaging with cutting-edge educational tools, including tablets and programmable robots.

Among the students was Island Frimpong, daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, who was actively operating a robot with a tablet.

The impressive display of hands-on learning sparked admiration across platforms, with many praising Yvonne Nelson for prioritising innovation and practical education in her institution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh