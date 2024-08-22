Man Dragged To Court Over $15,000 Fraud Involving Nicaragua Visa

A travel consultant is in trouble with the law after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000

Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the amount from the Chief Executive Officer of Rashman Travel and Tours

Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 Rashman Travel and Tours clients within three months

A travel consultant has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.

Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the equivalent of GH¢225,000 from a travel and tour owner.

Visas to Nicaragua are at the centre of this alleged fraud

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that Adjei offered Nicaraguan visas for his clients. He entered a not-guilty plea.

Arahman Bashiru, the Chief Executive Officer of Rashman Travel and Tours, filed the complaint.

In May 2023, Bashiru contacted a witness to secure travel documents for his clients, who also linked Adjei to him. Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 of Bashiru's clients within three months.

Bashiru became convinced and gave Adjei $15,000 to obtain the required documents for his clients.

Police said Adjei admitted collecting GH¢225,000 from Bashiru and refunded GH¢30,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh