Man Dragged To Court Over $15,000 Fraud Involving Nicaragua Visa
- A travel consultant is in trouble with the law after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000
- Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the amount from the Chief Executive Officer of Rashman Travel and Tours
- Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 Rashman Travel and Tours clients within three months
A travel consultant has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.
Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the equivalent of GH¢225,000 from a travel and tour owner.
GNA reported that Adjei offered Nicaraguan visas for his clients. He entered a not-guilty plea.
Arahman Bashiru, the Chief Executive Officer of Rashman Travel and Tours, filed the complaint.
In May 2023, Bashiru contacted a witness to secure travel documents for his clients, who also linked Adjei to him. Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 of Bashiru's clients within three months.
Bashiru became convinced and gave Adjei $15,000 to obtain the required documents for his clients.
Police said Adjei admitted collecting GH¢225,000 from Bashiru and refunded GH¢30,000.
Mona Gucci in court over alleged GH¢103K US visa fraud
Monalisa Abigail Semeha, aka Mona Gucci, has been dragged to court over alleged visa fraud.
Mona Gucci is facing charges of defrauding by false pretence and pleaded not guilty in court.
After her plea, Mona Gucci was granted GH¢200,000 bail and will make her next court appearance in December.
The complainant in the case, a trader, said Mona Gucci was introduced to her in 2019 as someone who could help her with a visa.
Visa waiver for South Africa
YEN.com.gh reported that the governments of Ghana and South Africa signed a visa waiver agreement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.
The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa.
At one point, the South African government allowed Ghanaians to apply for their visas online.
The South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the Republic of South Africa's Department of Home Affairs portal.
The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.
