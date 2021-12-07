The Ghana Police Service has received a lot of praise for doing one of the most admirable and compassionate things ever.

Yesterday, December 6, 2021, transport operators grounded most of their vehicles over what they described as the incessant increment of fuel prices.

Their decision to embark on a strike action left a lot of Ghanaians stranded at Ashaiman, Lapaz, Madina, Spintex, and some other places.

This caused most passengers to walk very long distances to their various destinations.

Ghana Police bus assisting stranded pedestrians Photo credit: Francis Abban/Myjoyonline

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Police Service, however, deployed some of their buses to assist people moving to their various destinations free of charge.

They were also giving out bottles of water to pedestrians along the road.

Below are some photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook.

1. Some individuals spotted getting off the bus as they got to their destination.

2. Others also spotted rushing to get onto the bus

3. Some people in a queue waiting for their turn to board a bus.

4. Some school children spotted waiting for their turn to board the bus to school.

5. Some uniformed police officers spotted sharing water for some stranded passengers.

Chief of Staff begs drivers to call off strike action

President Nana Addo Dankwa's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.

A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, December 6 that there was a communique from her office appealing for them to return to the roads.

He added that per the communique sent by the chief of staff, the president wants to intervene.

Government instructs GOIL to reduce price of fuel at all pumps

In a related development, the government has instructed the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps effective today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The decision to reduce fuel at the pumps comes after the government had a crunch meeting with some transport operators at the Presidency following their strike action.

At the various pumps across the country, 15 pesewas will be reduced by GOIL.

Source: Yen.com.gh