Black Sherif enjoyed a plate of beans and plantain and decided to give fans a glimpse of what he was having for lunch on social media

The musician shared a photo of the delicious looking food on his Snapchat and dropped other photos of himself amid his album release

The musician who hails from Knongo Zongo loves local Ghanaian dishes and has been spotted a few times eating staple Ghanaian meals in videos that surfaced online

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shared a photo of his lunch on Snapchat, showing fans his delicious meal as he marked the release of his new album, Iron Boy.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif eats plantains and beans in a video. Photo source: blacksherif

The artiste's plate of beans and plantains, popularly referred to as gobɛ in local palance looked very tasty as the slices of plantain looked ripe and properly deep fried.

The beans, mixed with garri also looked very rich, a befitting meal for Black Sherif who loves to portray himself as a product of the streets.

The 'Kwaku The Traveller' crooner, who hails from Konongo Zongo, has been seen a few times eating traditional Ghanaian meals.

Gobɛ is a simple but nutritious meal made from boiled beans, gari, and palm oil, often served with fried plantains, fish, or avocado. The dish, which was once considered food for low-income earners due to its affordability, is now enjoyed by people from all backgrounds.

The timing of Black Sherif’s post coincided with the release of Iron Boy, his highly anticipated second studio album.

The project, which dropped on April 3, 2025, features 15 songs and explores themes of struggle, resilience, and success. It includes collaborations with Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, making them the only guest appearances on the album.

The album’s production was handled by several notable producers, including Ar Beats, Samsney, and Dystinkt Beats. Sound engineers Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg worked on the final mix, ensuring high-quality sound.

Famous Ghanaian musician Black Sherif. Photo source: blacksherif

Reactions to Blacko chilling after album release

Since its release, Iron Boy has received positive reviews from fans. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bobthebuil19383 said:

"Honestly, Black Sherif deserves all this support and more. I've never heard one bad song from him. 10/10."

kiddblackrapgod said:

"@blacksherif_doing things we've never seen before. The videos, photos, and overall image. The intention and the attention to detail.

·code_micky said:

"Black Sherif is an institution of music. That thing is on another level."

zacxtha commented:

"The victory song is too much. It’s a worship song ooo."

GodsonMauvy said:

"Blacko, God bless your talent, and may you reap all the hard work you put into your craft."

