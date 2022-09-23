Ghana Police Service has made history by appointing a female to head its top intelligence department, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

The police administration has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie as the Director General of the CID

DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie takes over from COP Yeboah has attained the compulsory retirement age of 60

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The police administration has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

She becomes the first woman to head the high-profile intelligence department of the police service.

DCOP Andoh-Kwofie takes over from COP Isaac Ken Yeboah who begins his retirement from the service from Friday, September 23, 2022.

DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie. Source: UGC/ Daily Guide.

Source: UGC

COP Yeboah has attained the compulsory retirement age of 60. He has served over 30 years in the police service.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Until her appointment, DCOP Andoh-Kwofie was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID, a unit based at the National Police Headquarters.

Her duties at her former office included leading and directing investigations into fraudulent transactions such as money laundering.

She comes to her new position as Director General of the CID with hands-on experience in financial crime investigations.

DCOP Andoh-Kwofie has over 29 years of work experience in active policing.

The appointment of DCOP Andoh-Kwofie to the high-profile position has been attributed to the modern policing and administration that is being championed by IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Kind Ghanaian Police Officer Stands For Hours To Protect Former UG SRC President Esinam Seade As She Fixed Car

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian police officer won the admiration and praise of many social media users for his selflessness.

The officer, identified only as 'Officer Mills', was hailed by former University of Ghana SRC President Esinam Seade.

According to Esinam, a former Miss Ecowas beauty queen and a Civic Educationist at the US Dept of State, Officer Mills needs to be found and celebrated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh