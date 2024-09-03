Global site navigation

Nkoranza Chiefs Invoke Curses On Indigenes Who Will Vote For NDC After Party Stood Them Up
Ghana

Nkoranza Chiefs Invoke Curses On Indigenes Who Will Vote For NDC After Party Stood Them Up

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • The National Democratic Congress has incurred the wrath of the Nkoranza Chiefs after standing them up
  • According to the chiefs, they sat down from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, waiting for the NDC and John Mahama to arrive after telling them he would
  • They said the disrespect they have shown the chiefs and elders of Nkoranza cannot be countenanced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Nkoranza Traditional Council in the Bono East Region has expressed great discontent with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Ashh FM showed council members fuming as they expressed their disappointment with the NDC and its flagbearer for standing them up.

Nkoranza Chiefs have invoked curses on indigenes who will vote for NDC after the party stood them up
Nkoranza Chiefs say the NDC and its flagbearer have been shown great disrespect to them.
Source: UGC

The council members said Mahama was scheduled to call on the Paramount Chief of Nkoranza but left the chief and his elders waiting for him for hours.

Read also

Asiedu Nketia says NDC will not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa

The chiefs said there was no correspondence from the party informing them John Mahama would not come.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the elders, the NDC's action or inaction greatly disrespects the area’s paramount chief.

The angry elders warned their subjects not to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 elections for their disrespect.

In the video, they also invoked curses on any person who votes for the party.

NDC fined by Efutuakwa Traditional Council

National Democratic Congress executives in Assin Central have been fined by traditional authorities of the Efutuakwa Traditional Council for cursing the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party candidate for the area.

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes to the Assin Central Constituency.

Read also

Twins tragically die in galamsey pit at Morkwa near Twifo-Praso

They thus cursed the party and its parliamentary candidate in violation of the area's customs.

Daily Guide reported that traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and fined them GH¢10,000, ten sheep, and six boxes of schnapps.

They were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for rituals to reverse the curse.

The NDC has also been instructed to go to the Antoa and Assin Nyankomasi communities to perform the necessary rituals to reverse the curses because the curses were invoked using the names "Antoa" and the stool of Assin Nyankomasi.

Nketia says party will not be intimidated

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress's national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party would not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa.

He said the party will no longer sit idle for certain elements in the area to undermine the party's campaign efforts and electoral prospects.

Read also

NAPO accuses NDC of killing Ghanaian religious leaders during NPP rally: video

He said his party has put in place measures to counter such unwelcome actions and has urged the electorates to support his party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: