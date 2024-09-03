The National Democratic Congress has incurred the wrath of the Nkoranza Chiefs after standing them up

According to the chiefs, they sat down from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, waiting for the NDC and John Mahama to arrive after telling them he would

They said the disrespect they have shown the chiefs and elders of Nkoranza cannot be countenanced

The Nkoranza Traditional Council in the Bono East Region has expressed great discontent with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Ashh FM showed council members fuming as they expressed their disappointment with the NDC and its flagbearer for standing them up.

Nkoranza Chiefs say the NDC and its flagbearer have been shown great disrespect to them.

Source: UGC

The council members said Mahama was scheduled to call on the Paramount Chief of Nkoranza but left the chief and his elders waiting for him for hours.

The chiefs said there was no correspondence from the party informing them John Mahama would not come.

According to the elders, the NDC's action or inaction greatly disrespects the area’s paramount chief.

The angry elders warned their subjects not to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 elections for their disrespect.

In the video, they also invoked curses on any person who votes for the party.

NDC fined by Efutuakwa Traditional Council

National Democratic Congress executives in Assin Central have been fined by traditional authorities of the Efutuakwa Traditional Council for cursing the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party candidate for the area.

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes to the Assin Central Constituency.

They thus cursed the party and its parliamentary candidate in violation of the area's customs.

Daily Guide reported that traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and fined them GH¢10,000, ten sheep, and six boxes of schnapps.

They were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for rituals to reverse the curse.

The NDC has also been instructed to go to the Antoa and Assin Nyankomasi communities to perform the necessary rituals to reverse the curses because the curses were invoked using the names "Antoa" and the stool of Assin Nyankomasi.

Nketia says party will not be intimidated

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress's national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party would not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa.

He said the party will no longer sit idle for certain elements in the area to undermine the party's campaign efforts and electoral prospects.

He said his party has put in place measures to counter such unwelcome actions and has urged the electorates to support his party.

Source: YEN.com.gh