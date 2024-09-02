Global site navigation

Twins Tragically Die In Galamsey Pit At Morkwa Near Twifo-Praso
Ghana

Twins Tragically Die In Galamsey Pit At Morkwa Near Twifo-Praso

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • Two-and-a-half-year-old twins have been swallowed up by a galamsey behind their house at Morkwa
  • The children had fallen into the uncovered, water-filled pit while playing in the area on Thursday, August 29, 2024
  • According to residents, their death marks the eighth fatality linked to an uncovered galamsey pit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A woman has tragically lost her twins after they fell into an abandoned galamsey pit filled with water behind her house.

The unfortunate event happened on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Morkwa, a farming community near Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Twins have tragically died in a galamsey pit at Morkwa near Twifo-Praso
Residents say this is the eighth fatality in the district this year as a result of uncovered galamsey pits.
Source: Getty Images

The Ghana News Agency reported that the incident marks the eighth fatality in the district caused by uncovered galamsey pits.

The twins, two-and-a-half-year-old male and female, were playing in the courtyard while their sick mother slept when they disappeared.

Read also

"The Sports Minister Should Not Be Around the Black Stars": Charles Taylor

PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.

When the mother woke up, she realised her children were no longer in the courtyard and began to search for them, but to no avail.

She subsequently began a search for her children outside the compound, where she discovered them drowned and lifeless in the galamsey pit.

According to the Assembly member for the Morkwa Electoral Area, George Sam, the bodies of the twins have been deposited at the Twifo-Praso Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations into the incident.

Concerned residents have also expressed dismay about the numerous galamsey pits in the community and have urged the Assembly to embark on a land reclamation exercise to prevent more loss of lives.

Illegal mining along Konongo-Accra highway halted

Read also

Unknown persons in Konongo steal DRIP tipper truck battery

Illegal mining along the Konongo-Accra highway has been temporarily halted.

Residents have called for a sustained plan to prevent the illegal miners from returning to the site.

TV3 News first reported illegal mining along the highway in August, which polluted the Owerri River. The reports prompted action from the Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council.

TV3 News reported that the reclamation of the degraded land has also begun.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akim Central, Robert Yaw Kwakye, assured residents that the illegal mining would not resume.

Akyem Wenchi Chief demands alternative to galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Akyem Wenchi, Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah, said efforts to curb illegal mining in Wenchi would be unsuccessful if the government does not provide alternative livelihoods for the youth.

He stated that illegal mining remains the largest source of employment in the area and would prove difficult to end if the youth were not offered a better alternative.

Read also

"Ensure no illegal activity goes on": Government stops galamsey along Konongo-Accra highway

He recommended that rather than eradicating illegal mining in the area, the government should work towards formalising and regulating the mining activities under a community mining scheme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: