Two-and-a-half-year-old twins have been swallowed up by a galamsey behind their house at Morkwa

The children had fallen into the uncovered, water-filled pit while playing in the area on Thursday, August 29, 2024

According to residents, their death marks the eighth fatality linked to an uncovered galamsey pit

A woman has tragically lost her twins after they fell into an abandoned galamsey pit filled with water behind her house.

The unfortunate event happened on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Morkwa, a farming community near Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Residents say this is the eighth fatality in the district this year as a result of uncovered galamsey pits.

The Ghana News Agency reported that the incident marks the eighth fatality in the district caused by uncovered galamsey pits.

The twins, two-and-a-half-year-old male and female, were playing in the courtyard while their sick mother slept when they disappeared.

When the mother woke up, she realised her children were no longer in the courtyard and began to search for them, but to no avail.

She subsequently began a search for her children outside the compound, where she discovered them drowned and lifeless in the galamsey pit.

According to the Assembly member for the Morkwa Electoral Area, George Sam, the bodies of the twins have been deposited at the Twifo-Praso Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations into the incident.

Concerned residents have also expressed dismay about the numerous galamsey pits in the community and have urged the Assembly to embark on a land reclamation exercise to prevent more loss of lives.

Illegal mining along Konongo-Accra highway halted

Illegal mining along the Konongo-Accra highway has been temporarily halted.

Residents have called for a sustained plan to prevent the illegal miners from returning to the site.

TV3 News first reported illegal mining along the highway in August, which polluted the Owerri River. The reports prompted action from the Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council.

TV3 News reported that the reclamation of the degraded land has also begun.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akim Central, Robert Yaw Kwakye, assured residents that the illegal mining would not resume.

Akyem Wenchi Chief demands alternative to galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Akyem Wenchi, Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah, said efforts to curb illegal mining in Wenchi would be unsuccessful if the government does not provide alternative livelihoods for the youth.

He stated that illegal mining remains the largest source of employment in the area and would prove difficult to end if the youth were not offered a better alternative.

He recommended that rather than eradicating illegal mining in the area, the government should work towards formalising and regulating the mining activities under a community mining scheme.

