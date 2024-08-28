The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said state plunderers should be concerned about a future NDC government

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has agreed with critics who have described the NDC as a scary alternative to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NDC is unbothered by such descriptions as those who make these claims are those guilty of looting and plundering the state coffers.

The NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the NDC is a scary alternative for those looting the state coffers.

He said the NDC’s critics wish to escape accountability, hence their fear of the party coming into power.

His statement follows the New Patriotic Party’s caution to electorates that they should shun the NDC in the 2024 general elections to avoid a repeat of the erstwhile Mahama government’s woes.

However, at a party rally at Somanya in the Eastern Region, he said the NDC should be a scary alternative for those who have looted taxpayers’ money, spent huge sums of public funds on a yet-to-be-commenced National Cathedral project and have willed the country’s asset to their kith and kin.

Nketia bars Mahama from debating Bawumia

Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketia stated that the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, would not debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate.

He says debating Dr Bawumia is a “completely worthless exercise” as the vice president lacks credibility and is prone to spewing lies.

In an interview on JoyNews, Asiedu Nketia explained that his principle is avoiding arguments with idiots and liars.

He said that while he is not certain if the vice president is an idiot, his past utterances and promises and failure to follow through prove he is a liar.

Nketia said that while John Mahama has expressed interest in participating in the debate, the party’s leadership has warned him against it, citing Bawumia’s lack of credibility.

He said the vice president has failed to live up to the standards he set for himself and is already making new promises to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mahama urges Ghanaians not to lose hope

YEN.com.gh reported that Former President John Dramani Mahama, during his "Building Ghana Tour," encouraged Ghanaians not to lose hope in economic challenges.

Mahama emphasized the upcoming 2024 elections as an opportunity for citizens to change the country's economic managers.

He acknowledged the hardships faced by many and urged voters to learn from past experiences, emphasizing the importance of making informed decisions during elections.

