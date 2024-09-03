The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has blamed the NPP for the dry spell in the north

Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government's bad governance is responsible for the drought and the high cost of foodstuff

He pledged to set up a Farmers' Service Sector in each district to support farmers and their operations

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, said the New Patriotic Party is responsible for the long dry spell in the country’s northern sector.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration’s bad governance is responsible for the disrupted rainfall in the north, which has led to plant wilting and threatened the country’s food security.

The NDC flagbearer said this at a campaign rally at Babatokuma Market in Kintampo North, Bono East Region.

John Mahama is embarking on a four-day campaign tour of the Bono East Region, hoping to canvass votes for his presidential bid.

In an engagement with traders, the former president said the Akufo-Addo administration had run the country to the ground and caused untold hardship to Ghanaians from all walks of life.

He said foodstuff prices have been heavily impacted by unbridled inflation, and the government has failed to control the situation.

He expressed sympathy with the farmers adversely affected by the dry spell and traders who have had to deal with the skyrocketing food prices.

Mahama announced that the next NDC government will introduce the Farmers Service Sector in each district, giving farmers ten tractors each to help farmers.

Government allocates GH¢8 billion to farmers

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the finance minister, has said the government has allocated GH¢8 billion to provide relief and mitigative measures to farmers affected by the ongoing drought in the northern half of Ghana.

He noted that while the support may not entirely neutralise the drought's impact, it would help stabilise the situation.

He stated that the government is currently working on raising approximately $500 million to fund the crisis response programme.

Dr Amin Adam disclosed that the package would include cash transfers and the distribution of food and other essential items to affected farmers.

A technical team comprising the Ministries of Finance, Food, and Agriculture will supervise the distribution of the packages to ensure transparency and fairness.

Poultry farmers call for government intervention

YEN.com.gh reported that poultry farmers have been lamenting the effect the ongoing drought in Ghana's northern sector will have on their businesses.

According to the farmers, the shortage of grains caused by the drought will skyrocket the price of feed.

Gifty Rodor, chairperson of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, has urged the government to include them in the relief package.

